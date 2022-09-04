ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Leach pre-Arizona press conference transcription

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media prior to the Bulldogs’ Week 2 game at Arizona. Following is the transcript:. Question: What are your thoughts on the expanded playoffs?. Leach: I’m thrilled. I think it’s a huge step in the right direction. Having Dr. Keenum involved is...
STARKVILLE, MS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State football loses offensive lineman Joey Ramos for the season

It was bad enough that the Arizona State Sun Devils lost a defensive starter before the first game even kicked off when Michael Matus went down with a torn ACL. Now with the first game in the books comes another injury as offensive lineman Joey Ramos will join Matus on the sideline. Head coach Herm Edwards made the announcement during his regular meeting with the media on Monday. ...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

