NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals enter Week 1 of 2022 NFL season with questions
NFL writers have questions about the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL power rankings before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. How will Kyler Murray perform with his new contract?. Will the Cardinals survive DeAndre Hopkins' suspension?. How effective will Arizona's defense be?. Take a look at what NFL writers...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers. 49ers vs. Bears | Steelers vs. Bengals | Eagles vs....
Cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. glad for 'new opportunity' with Cardinals
Indicative of the state of the Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks, recent arrival Trayvon Mullen Jr. was not on the practice field in Tempe Monday morning. He did say he will "most likely" play on Sunday when the Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL regular season opener for both teams. The Cardinals,...
Arizona Cardinals' Devon Kennard goes from being cut to possible Sunday playing time
Devon Kennard made no secret of how he felt about the Cardinals releasing him last week. The ninth-year NFL veteran linebacker went through a roller coaster of emotions, that started with him not making the team's 53-man roster, then two days later being signed to the practice squad. "I was upset, don't feel like it...
Arizona Cardinals place backup QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve, promote Trace McSorley
Colt McCoy’s sore throwing arm is no longer an issue, but the Cardinals' backup quarterback has landed on injured reserve. McCoy will miss at least the first four weeks of the season upon being placed on IR on Wednesday because of a calf strain. Trace McSorley has been promoted from the practice squad...
Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions: Who wins Week 2 college football game?
The Arizona State Sun Devils face the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in a Week 2 college football game on Saturday. picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN2. Oklahoma State is an 11.5-point favorite...
Leach pre-Arizona press conference transcription
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media prior to the Bulldogs’ Week 2 game at Arizona. Following is the transcript:. Question: What are your thoughts on the expanded playoffs?. Leach: I’m thrilled. I think it’s a huge step in the right direction. Having Dr. Keenum involved is...
Arizona State football loses offensive lineman Joey Ramos for the season
It was bad enough that the Arizona State Sun Devils lost a defensive starter before the first game even kicked off when Michael Matus went down with a torn ACL. Now with the first game in the books comes another injury as offensive lineman Joey Ramos will join Matus on the sideline. Head coach Herm Edwards made the announcement during his regular meeting with the media on Monday. ...
Larry Fitzgerald is finally coming back to football — but this time, he's playing for ESPN
Larry Fitzgerald is finally coming back to football. But not back to the Arizona Cardinals, or any other team. ESPN announced on Sept. 7 that it had signed Fitzgerald as a studio analyst as part of its NFL coverage. And Fitzgerald, who stepped away from the Cardinals after the 2020 season, isn’t wasting any...
