It was bad enough that the Arizona State Sun Devils lost a defensive starter before the first game even kicked off when Michael Matus went down with a torn ACL. Now with the first game in the books comes another injury as offensive lineman Joey Ramos will join Matus on the sideline. Head coach Herm Edwards made the announcement during his regular meeting with the media on Monday. ...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO