Power outage continues to affect hundreds of Los Feliz residents amid blistering heat wave

Hundreds of residents in Los Feliz Sunday remained without power nearly a day after an outage left thousands in the dark.

The outage comes at a time when blistering triple-digit heat was blanketing the area.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said crews have achieved partial restoration of power but confirmed that there were 645 customers still without power.

"LADWP crews made significant progress overnight on a complex underground outage affecting parts of Los Feliz, restoring power to a majority of affected customers," the LADWP said in a tweet Sunday. "Crews won't stop until all affected have their power back on. Thank you for your understanding."

The LADWP said it was not immediately clear when power would be restored.

The outage unfolded around 2 p.m. Saturday, affecting 4,500 customers.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.