LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout the Seminoles' battle with LSU in the Caesars Superdome.

The Florida State Seminoles are set for a primetime matchup with the LSU Tigers inside of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This is a game that has the potential to set the course of the season for the Seminoles and Tigers. Third-year head coach Mike Norvell is trying to pull off another signature victory while head coach Brian Kelly is looking to start his tenure with a win.

The Seminoles blew out Duquesne 47-7 in week zero but LSU presents a much tougher challenge. The Tigers haven't publicly named a starter but we expect transfer Jayden Daniels to take the first snaps at quarterback. The 'Noles will have their work cut out for them against a talented LSU defensive line and receiving corps.

We'll be monitoring a couple of different things pregame. On Florida State's side, we'll be looking out to see if Maurice Smith and Darius Washington are available along the offensive line. Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson and defensive back Omarion Cooper both missed the season-opener while wide receiver Johnny Wilson was banged up during the win. We'll be looking for them as well.

Flipping over to the Tigers, we're mainly interested in how their defensive backfield and running back rotation shakes out. Weather won't play a factor in this game thanks to the dome.

PREGAME:

— Offensive lineman Bless Harris is in a sling and it appears he'll be unavailable tonight. Grad-transfer Jazston Turnetine is among the top options to garner snaps in his place.

— Cornerback Omarion Cooper is going through warmups. This is a positive sign he’ll play after missing Florida State’s season-opener.

— Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson is dressed out and warming up. It appears that he’ll be available to go.

— Wide receiver Johnny Wilson is dressed out and warming up.

— Offensive linemen Maurice Smith and Darius Washington are both warming up. It looks like they’re both ready to play.

FIRST QUARTER:

— LSU wins the toss and elects to receive. Florida State will begin the game on defense

— Ryan Fitzgerald kicks the opening kickoff out of bounds. LSU will begin on its own 35-yard line.

— Jayden Daniels is the starting quarterback for LSU.

— Daniels rolls out to his left and scrambles for nearly 25 yards. A personal foul penalty on Renardo Green pushes the ball to the cusp of the red zone.

— Akeem Dent breaks up a pass intended for Kayshon Boutte in the end zone.

— Daniels scrambles for nine yards to set up third and one.

— Armoni Goodwin finds a hole inside and makes it first and goal for the Tigers.

— Derrick McLendon brings down Goodwin after a short gain.

— Bad snap from Garrett Dellinger and Daniels chooses to just fall on it. Big loss for the Tigers. Third and goal from the 19.

— Kalen DeLoach explodes on a rush and forces Daniels to get rid of it. Field goal team coming out for the Tigers.

— LSU connects on a 36-yard field goal. The Tigers lead 3-0 with 11:41 remaining in the first quarter.

— Jordan Travis is brought down for a short loss on Florida State's first offensive snap.

— Treshaun Ward only gets three on his first run.

— Travis throws a dart to Cam McDonald on third and eight for a conversion.

— Travis finds Johnny Wilson for a gain of 21 yards.

— Ward bursts through a hole in the defense but a holding penalty negates a big play on the ground.

— First and 20 from the Florida State 48-yard line.

— Travis keeps the ball and runs for a first down up the left side. Malik McClain with a fantastic block downfield to give the quarterback some room.

— LSU star defensive lineman Maason Smith is down with an injury. Third and 10 coming up for the Seminoles after the injury timeout.

— Travis throws the ball away under pressure as LSU forces fourth and goal.

— Ryan Fitzgerald pushes the 47-yard field goal wide right. LSU takes over with a 3-0 lead and 7:15 remaining in the first quarter.

— The Tigers' second drive on offense begins at their own 29.

— Tatum Bethune brings down the running back for a loss of four. DeLoach broke through a block to set Bethune up for the play.

— Daniels goes short to the tight end. Third and nine.

— Dennis Briggs and a host of Seminoles get to Daniels on third down to force a three and out and a punt.

— The Seminoles' second drive begins at their own 15 after a short return from Mycah Pittman.

— Trey Benson's first run goes for no gain.

— Travis finds McDonald for the second time as Florida State converts on third and long.

— Johnny Wilson is unable to come down with a pass on the sideline. Second and 10.

— Timeout LSU. 2:51 remaining in the opening quarter.

— Mycah Pittman catches a tough pass over the middle to convert on third down.

— Travis goes deep to Malik McClain but the pass sails on him. Second and 10.

— Travis hits Deuce Spann right at the first-down marker. The refs are moving the chains.

— LSU leads 3-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

— Ward finds room on the right and hits it for nine yards to set up third and short.

— Travis runs for a couple to get the Seminoles the first down. Smart move to get down and avoid unnecessary contact.

— Florida State runs a flea-flicker to perfection. Jordan Travis connects with Ontaria Wilson on the deep ball for a 39-yard TOUCHDOWN.

— The Seminoles lead 7-3 with 13:00 remaining until the half.

— Fitzgerald kicks the ball out of bounds for the second. LSU starts at its own 35-yard line once again.

— The pressure forces Daniels to step up and Tatum Bethune nails him for a sack.

— Greedy Vance gets caught in coverage and Daniels takes advantage of it for a first down.

— Derrick McLendon and Fabien Lovett limit a run to two yards.

— Holding on LSU pushes the Tigers back to second and 18 at the Florida State 45.

— Daniels finds room on the ground again and makes it third and 7.

— Daniels scrambles for just enough on third down to convert.

— Timeout Florida State. LSU has first and down at the Florida State 12-yard line with 7:34 until the half.

— Renardo Green piledrives Daniels into the turf for a big hit.

— Fabien Lovett breaks through the offensive line for a tackle. Third and 6 for LSU.

— False start on LSU. Third and 11 from the 13-yard line.

— Daniels' pass is incomplete. The Tigers trot out their field goal unit for the second time tonight.

— Jared Verse blocks LSU's field goal attempt. The score remains 7-3 Florida State with 5:43 until the half.

— Travis escapes pressure on third down and finds Ontaria Wilson on the outside for a first down.

— LSU calls timeout following a short run from Trey Benson. Third and four coming up after the break for the Seminoles. 3:32 until the half.

— Travis goes for Ontaria Wilson down the sideline. The ball is caught but Wilson was out. Florida State will have to punt.

— The Tigers muff the punt and Wyatt Rector comes out of the bottom of the pile with the football. Florida State takes over at the LSU 16.

— Ward catches a pass from Travis and makes it third and 2.

— Fourth and two for Florida State. Travis throws into the end zone for Mycah Pittman but the pass falls incomplete. Turnover on downs for the Seminoles.

— LSU takes over at its own 8 with 1:10 to play in the half.

— The Tigers call their final timeout of the half.

— Daniels runs for 15 yards.

— Jared Verse brings down Daniels for a SACK.

— Florida State leads 7-3 at the conclusion of the first half.

THIRD QUARTER:

— Sam McCall returns the kickoff to the 25.

— Ontaria Wilson catches a pass from Travis for a first down.

— Ward stays patient behind his blockers to convert on second and short.

— Travis can't connect with Pittman deep, bringing up third and 6.

— Travis completes a screen pass to Lawrance Toafili for the first down.

— Ineligible man downfield penalty pushes Florida State back to the LSU 44. First and 15.

— Travis connects with Johnny Wilson over the middle, who bounces off of a defensive back for a 24-yard gain.

— Ward makes a great cut to get Florida State inside the 15.

— First and goal for the Seminoles after a short run from Ward.

— Johnny Wilson drops a pass in the end zone from Jordan Travis. That one probably should've been caught.

— Travis is almost intercepted in the end zone but the ball is dropped. Field goal team coming out.

— Ryan Fitzgerald connects on a 25-yard field goal. Florida State leads LSU 10-3 with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter.

— Sidney Williams makes the stop on kickoff coverage. LSU takes over at its own 23-yard line.

— Bethune comes up and makes a stop at the line of scrimmage.

— LSU doesn't convert on third down and the Tigers are bringing out the punt team.

— The Tigers' punt only goes for 31 yards which means the Seminoles are starting in great field position. The drive begins at Florida State's own 43.

— Ward finds space on the right side and scampers for a first down.

— Travis gets the ball out quick and finds Pittman over the middle for a first down on third and long.

— Ontaria Wilson catches another pass to make it third and three for the Seminoles.

— Travis delivers a dart while taking a huge shot and Ontaria Wilson catches it in the end zone with one hand while a defensive back is draped all over him. This is going to be a TOUCHDOWN for Florida State.

— LSU defensive end Ali Gaye has been ejected after a targeting penalty on Jordan Travis.

— Florida State leads 17-3 with 4:17 remaining in the game after Fitzgerald's extra point.

— Great kickoff coverage from the Seminoles pushes LSU back to its own 18.

— A questionable roughing the passer call on Akeem Dent gives the Tigers a free first down.

— And now a pass-interference penalty on Jammie Robinson.

— Robert Cooper tackles Noah Cain after a four-yard gain.

— LSU is threatening after back-to-back completions by Daniels.

— First and goal for the Tigers.

— Jarrett Jackson shows some emotion following a tackle in the middle.

— Akeem Dent makes the stop just outside of the end zone. Third and goal for the Tigers at the 2.

— Goodwin dives for the end zone but he's short. LSU scores on fourth and goal on the ensuing play but it's whistled dead for a review. Tigers will have the ball fourth and goal inside the one-yard line.

— Touchdown LSU on a short run. Florida State leads 17-10 with eight seconds to play in the third quarter.

— Florida State leads 17-10 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER:

— The Seminoles have a second and 10 at their own 21 to begin the final frame.

— Tough running from Ward puts Florida State in a third and two.

— Travis pitches out to Ward for a short run and a first down.

— Travis stays patient in the pocket. It looks like he's going to run but he steadies himself and delivers a pass to Pittman for a first down.

— Jordan Travis stays alive again and finds Johnny Wilson, who makes a terrific adjustment to dive and catch the ball.

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann gets the ball on an end around and gets Florida State inside the red zone.

— Travis throws a bullet into traffic that hits Markeston Douglas in the chest and then scrambles to get Florida State a first and goal.

— Linebacker DJ Lundy enters the game at fullback. He's lead blocking for Treshaun Ward.

— DJ Lundy dives over the goal line for a TOUCHDOWN.

— Florida State leads 24-10 with 9:04 remaining in the game.

— LSU begins at its own 25-yard line following a touchback from Ryan Fitzgerald.

— Cain nets a first down on third and short.

— Daniels gets pressured in the pocket and he short arms a throw to the running back. Third down coming up.

— Brian Thomas catches a pass for a first down from Daniels.

— Malcolm Ray goes down and the trainers are helping him off to the sidelines.

— Kalen DeLoach, Jared Verse, and Robert Cooper stuff a third and short to force fourth and 2.

— DeLoach is down for Florida State ahead of the fourth down play.

— LSU converts with a pass to Boutte. That's his first catch of the game.

— Akeem Dent sticks Boutte to force an incompletion. Third and 6.

— Daniels completes a pass right at the sticks for a first down.

— Daniels to wide receiver Jaray Jenkins for a touchdown. No defender was in the area to attempt a tackle.

— Florida State leads 24-17 with 4:07 to play in the game.

— The Tigers are hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty on the kickoff. Florida State starts the drive at its own 40.

— Florida State goes three and out. LSU is going to have a chance with 2:25 remaining.

— Malik Nabers muffs the punt for the second time tonight and Florida State recovers. First and goal for the Seminoles.

— Third and goal for Florida State at the one. Timeout LSU.

— Travis pitches out to Ward but it's off target. Florida State fumbles and LSU recovers with 1:20 left.

— Jared Verse comes up just short of a sack and Daniels scrambles. Timeout LSU with 41 seconds left. The Tigers are at their own 29.

— Verse gets to Daniels this time and forces the Tigers to burn their final timeout. LSU is at the Florida State 46 with 24 seconds left.

— A tremendous scramble from Daniels has LSU inside the Florida State 30.

— The Tigers have the ball at the Florida State two-yard line with one second left.

— Timeout Florida State. LSU has one play remaining.

— Daniels throws a touchdown pass with no time remaining on the game clock.

— Florida State blocks the extra point attempt. SEMINOLES WIN!

