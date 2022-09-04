ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum throws out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is among the biggest boosters of anything emanating from the City of St. Louis, Missouri, whether it happens to be Provel cheese on Imo’s pizza, St. Louis style bagels, or the Major League Baseball team from his hometown, the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Duke product got a chance to throw out the first pitch in an age-old ceremony reserved for the sort of celebrity Tatum has become after ascending to the NBA’s top 10 players. The 2022 First Team All-NBA member did not do too bad of a job with his ceremonial pitch, either, in a video shared by the St. Louis native on his Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the fruit of Tatum’s pitching arm for yourself, courtesy of our friends at the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast.

