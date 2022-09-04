ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston alum Shane Larkin has off night as his Turkey falls to Georgia 88-83 in double overtime

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Former Boston Celtics floor general Shane Larkin had himself an egregiously bad shooting night while manning the point for the Turkish National Team on Sunday afternoon, Turkey falling to the Georgian National Team in double overtime in part due to the Miami product’s difficulties putting the proverbial biscuit in the basket.

Larkin did manage to put up 9 points, 8 boards, 7 assists, and a steal in a game that seemed like nothing was going right for the former Boston point guard. While he did not pick up any personal fouls in the painful loss marred by a fight between teammate Furkan Korkmaz and three Georgian players after it ended, Larkin shot just 2-of-14 from the field overall, and 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

The Boston alum played for much of the game, on the floor for 48:54 of 50 total possibly minutes of the double-overtime affair.

