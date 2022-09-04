Some things to watch on the second Saturday of the Big 12 Conference season: GAME OF THE WEEK Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama. The future SEC foes meet for the first time since the BCS national championship game at the end of the 2009 season, when the Crimson Tide won the first of their six national titles under coach Nick Saban. Texas hasn’t won a Big 12 title since, and is 6-7 under Steve Sarkisian after winning the opener of his second season. Sarkisian was Saban’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before that. Alabama will be only the third No. 1 team to visit Austin — Ohio State won there in 2006, and the Longhorns beat SMU in 1950. The Crimson Tide last played in Austin 100 years ago, the last regular-season meeting in the series. BEST MATCHUP

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO