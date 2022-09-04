ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWe94_0hiABMqB00

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department.

West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West.

New details on shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center released

The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in the neighborhood.

Officials say there were reports of explosions during the fire, and it is believed that propane tanks caused the fire, although this has not been confirmed by fire investigators.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Two fires spark during record hot September

OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Accidents
West Jordan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
West Jordan, UT
Accidents
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Shooting#Fire Department#Propane#Accident#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

House fire sparks in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Taylorsville Monday morning. According to officials, the fire sparked around 10:10 a.m. outside of the home before extending into the interior. Authorities say damages are estimated at around $75,000 and the Red Cross has reached out to the family about sheltering purposes. Fire […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Lambs Canyon grass fire fully contained

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Fire Authority confirmed the grass fire sparked by a truck fire on eastbound I-80 near Lambs Canyon has been 100% contained. There were no injuries or structures threatened by the fire that burned just under an acre of land. As crews continue to work in the area, […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Evacuations lifted at Valley Fire in Ogden

UPDATE: 9/7/22 5:25 PM OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Valley Fire is now at 40% containment and 15 acres, and the Ogden Fire Dept. states that evacuations have been lifted. Resources are making progress at the Ogden wildfire despite the triple digit heat wave, officials say. Fire danger risk is […]
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Man dies in Neffs Canyon fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County (ABC4) – A young man has died after taking a serious fall while hiking up Neffs Canyon. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told ABC4 that a 22-year-old man was hiking up the canyon with a friend on Monday when he fell roughly 30 feet. The man reportedly suffered head injuries […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Park City restaurant catches fire

An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Second suspect arrested in Salt Palace murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the arrest of a second suspect related to the murder of 41-year-old Deliford Knight near the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. The SLCPD arrested the first suspect, 22-year-old Deng Buk, on Saturday night. In a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
STOCKTON, UT
ABC4

NOW: Unified Police respond to serious fall at Lake Catherine

BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker is suffering head trauma following a serious accident at Lake Catherine. Unified Police told ABC4 that the woman was trekking through trails in the area when she took a 60-foot fall. Though the hiker’s condition has not been disclosed, Unified Police have confirmed that she received traumatic head injuries […]
BRIGHTON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy