Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department.

West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West.

The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in the neighborhood.

Officials say there were reports of explosions during the fire, and it is believed that propane tanks caused the fire, although this has not been confirmed by fire investigators.

This incident is currently under investigation.

