Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Jake Shields claims “fake gangster” Khamzat Chimaev tried to start a fight with Paulo Costa at the UFC PI
Jake Shields has dubbed Khamzat Chimaev a fake gangster for confronting Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. The rise of Khamzat Chimaev has been well documented thus far and this weekend at UFC 279, he’ll attempt to take a step closer towards winning his first UFC title when he goes head to head with Nate Diaz.
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw
This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt
Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
Backstage News On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Title Match
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and since then he’s defended his title a few times. On Saturday fans saw The Tribal Chief put the belts on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and Roman picked up a big win over Drew when NXT star Solo Sikoa debuted and helped Roman retain.
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa forced to be separated at the UFC PI (Video)
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa were forced to be separated at the UFC PI. Paulo Costa shared a video on his YouTube channel of the altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Costa in the video, spoke about what transpired saying:. “And (Chimaev)...
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.
Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills praised by Conor McGregor after Facebook boss shares training footage
Conor McGregor is among a number of UFC fighters to have praised Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for his MMA skills, after the social-media giant’s co-founder and CEO posted a video of himself training.On Saturday, 38-year-old Zuckerberg shared footage of himself sparring with Khai Wu, hours before the fighter took to the ring and suffered a decision defeat.“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight,” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. “Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”Numerous UFC fighters commented on Zuckerberg’s video, praising the American’s mixed martial...
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis trying to eliminate him and Pitbull Cruz
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero reacted with suspicion after being told that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants him to fight former lightweight world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next in order to earn a rematch against him. Instead of viewing what Tank said as...
The Street Profits Shut Down Rumors
Although The Street Profits have been unable to snag a WWE tag team title in a while, the duo dismissed rumors that they plan to split. In a backstage interview with Inside the Ropes during last weekend's Clash at the Castle, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins insisted they never considered ending their six-year partnership.
