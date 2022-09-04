ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

allongeorgia.com

Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water

Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Flooding closes schools in north Ga

Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA

TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Volunteers loading up to help Chattooga County flood victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Water, towels, blankets, heavy mops, first aid supplies, and Visa gift cards are just some of the items being collected for those suffering from major flooding Sunday afternoon in Chattooga County. North Summerville Baptist Church, Central Avenue Baptist Church, and Barry Peppers, Associational Missionary are among...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

WATCH: Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Schools remain closed, water remains hard to come by, and neighbors are still cleaning up after devastating flooding in North Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Flood Relief Efforts underway in Chattooga

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses, and repair and relief efforts are underway. The Raccoon Creek water treatment plant sustained heavy damage during the flooding. Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Carroll County E-911 Dispatcher Recognized

Carroll County E-911 Dispatcher Taylor Southers recognized for a saving the life of an infant at the Board of Commissioners Work Session Meeting last night. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:10 hours, Carroll County E-911 received a 911 call in reference to a 3-week-old infant that was possibly not breathing and/or choking. The caller advised that the baby had stopped making noises and she was unsure if he was even breathing at all. Dispatcher Taylor Southers answered the call and immediately began gathering pertinent information. Shortly into the call, Dispatcher Southers began giving pre-arrival instructions including checking the baby’s airway for any objects, vomit etc. The caller described the baby as silent and turning blue. Southers asked all the appropriate questions including details about the baby’s color change, age and sex before finally giving instructions to lay the baby on its side to remove the vomit from the infant’s mouth. Further pre-arrival instructions were given including the beginning stages of CPR and choking protocols based off the information that was given to her. A short time later, the baby started breathing again which was confirmed by the caller, the mother and the wonderful sound of cries in the background.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE

