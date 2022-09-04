Read full article on original website
Church becomes supply distribution center as Chattooga County continues to recover from floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Help is underway in Chattooga County after flash floods left many under water over the weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 said a foot of rain fell in parts of the county Sunday, leaving homes and businesses under water, even destroying some. The North Summerville Church...
allongeorgia.com
Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water
Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
Flooding closes schools in north Ga
Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CBS 46
“Just a little drizzle” | Summerville residents with little or no running water days after flood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Imagine having little-to-no water to drink, shower or even flush toilets in your own home. That’s the reality right now for so many residents in Summerville following Sunday’s flood after the city’s water treatment plant was damaged by the flood and Sunday’s storms.
weisradio.com
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
CBS 46
Volunteers loading up to help Chattooga County flood victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Water, towels, blankets, heavy mops, first aid supplies, and Visa gift cards are just some of the items being collected for those suffering from major flooding Sunday afternoon in Chattooga County. North Summerville Baptist Church, Central Avenue Baptist Church, and Barry Peppers, Associational Missionary are among...
CBS 46
WATCH: Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Schools remain closed, water remains hard to come by, and neighbors are still cleaning up after devastating flooding in North Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.
fox5atlanta.com
Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
Farmer says part of property heavily damaged from weekend flooding in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — As heavy rain swept through North Georgia over the weekend, one of the hardest hit areas was Floyd County. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties as the areas received widespread flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 says parts of...
‘Old Highway 35’ reopens in DeKalb County after more than 3 years
"The entire roadbed slid off the side of Sand Mountain." That's how EMA Director Anthony Clifton described the state of County Road 835 when it first closed in 2019. Now the road has reopened to drivers.
WDEF
Recovery from flooding in Summerville begins, and things are looking up
SUMMERVILLE, GA (WDEF) – The flooding in Chattooga County is called a “once in 200 years” kind of event, and the scenes from Sunday are overwhelming. You could see it in Trion. Lyerly saw flooding that had people getting out by boat. Parts of Summerville saw flooding...
wrganews.com
Updated: Flood Relief Efforts underway in Chattooga
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses, and repair and relief efforts are underway. The Raccoon Creek water treatment plant sustained heavy damage during the flooding. Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
CBS 46
Fulton County approves $11 million payment to Grady Hospital ahead of AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Wednesday, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a special one-time payment to Grady Hospital ahead of the closure of the Atlanta Medical Center. The $11 million will be transferred from the County to Grady immediately, earmarked for rising labor costs. “Today we...
People across Chattooga County help those impacted by weekend floods as more rain could hit area
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — As people across Chattooga County work to clean up after flash flooding from this weekend’s storms, more rain is expected across North Georgia throughout Monday evening. Severe Weather Team 2′s Brad Nitz said the Summerville area received more than one foot of rain over...
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
thecitymenus.com
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
WTVC
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
nowhabersham.com
Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia
Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
