Never been the same since. Like a bully who someone steps up to and knocks the bully out showing everyone else that the bully has a glass jaw. While smartwater dismisses this, I also contend that Clemson has not been the same since they had multiple players including a DL star get busted for PED's before the 2018 season NC game vs Bama. That Clemson team was stoning Bama upfront. It was shocking to watch. Reminded me of the Perles MSU Sparty teams that suddenly were destroying the much higher ranked lines for OSU in the trenches.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO