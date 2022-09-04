The WCC has seen an influx of talented players and respected coaches in recent years, and though it’s unlikely that three teams make the NCAA Tournament again, the conference remains strong from top to bottom. Every team besides Saint Mary’s added a transfer from a major conference this offseason. So while household names have departed (Drew Timme is the lone returner from last season's All-WCC first team), there’s plenty of new faces spread all over the West Coast along with familiar faces poised for big seasons in larger roles.

