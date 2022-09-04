ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correa's bomb, Miranda's double helps Twins avoid sweep vs. White Sox

By Chris Schad
The Twins salvaged a three-game series on the South Side and gave them an opportunity to move into a tie for first place.

The Minnesota Twins avoided being swept and gave themselves an opportunity to move into a tie for first place in the American League Central division on Sunday, earning a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins' offense was non-existent against Dylan Cease on Saturday night but did just enough to earn the victory on Sunday. Chicago starter Lucas Giolito was in control until the fifth inning when Carlos Correa launched his 16th home run of the season to put the Twins on the board.

Correa's bomb gave Dylan Bundy the support he needed as the right-hander threw five shutout innings before turning it over to the bullpen. A.J. Pollock made things close with an RBI double off Michael Fulmer in the seventh but Jhoan Duran got out of a one-out jam with runners on second and third by using a fielders choice and a strikeout of Romy Gonzalez to end the inning.

With the Twins holding onto a 3-1 lead, Jose Miranda added insurance with a two-run double in the ninth to seal the game.

The win put the Twins a half-game back of the Cleveland Guardians, who are in a rain-soaked game with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. If Cleveland loses, the Twins will move into a tie for first place ahead of a four-game series with the New York Yankees.

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

