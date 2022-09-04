ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Celestino almost takes Sanchez’s head off with practice swing

By Chris Schad
 3 days ago

The Twins avoided a disaster in the on-deck circle.

The Minnesota Twins have done everything possible to avoid the injury bug this season but in some cases, they just can't get out of their own way.

Late in the Twins' victory over the Chicago White Sox, Gilberto Celestino was taking a swing in the on-deck circle. At the same time, Gary Sanchez was walking a little too close and Celestino nearly missed connecting with the business end of his bat.

The Twins have to be thankful that Celestino didn't take Sanchez's head off. Minnesota is already missing Ryan Jeffers due to a broken thumb and with Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton out of the lineup, they can't afford any more injuries.

With nobody hurt, the Twins can laugh about this as they see if they can move into a tie for first place in the American League Central.

ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

