Read full article on original website
Related
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
WLBT
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
vicksburgnews.com
Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday
[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level. Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Forest Hill returns to in-person learning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS announced on Wednesday that Forest Hill High School will reopen for in-person learning. Students will return to the high school on Thursday, September 8, following the water pressure being restored at Forest Hill. “We are pleased to report today that water pressure has been restored...
WLBT
JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
WLBT
Southern University donates cases of bottled water to support JSU student-athletes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each fall, one of the biggest competitions in the SWAC takes place between Southern University and Jackson State University. However, Jackson’s water crisis puts the focus on the real battle — clean drinking water. Southern put competition aside to deliver a shipment of water...
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Selma, AL and Goodman Church bring water to residents in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers from Selma, Alabama, made the trip to the Capital City to provide water in South Jackson. The group formed a coalition with a church in Holmes County, Jackson leaders, and a former city councilman to bring water to an area hard hit by the crisis.
WLBT
Forest Hill parents left scrambling after bus doesn’t show for some relocated students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a week of virtual learning, JPS students got to go back into the classroom - all except Forest Hill students. “It started with them saying that my students, my children that attend Forest Hill, won’t be able to attend because the water pressure is low,” said Olympia Lee.
WLBT
Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. About 24 hours after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of...
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sweetie Pie’s co-owner stands trial in murder-for-hire plot
The son of a famed local restauranteur is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew in order to cash in on a six-figure insurance policy.
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
Mississippi mayor says he sent governor letter on water issues in 2020
He also mentioned a letter he sent to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in 2020 after extreme winter weather froze water services for many Jackson neighbors.
WLBT
Jackson councilman helps distribute water to those who aren’t able to get to distribution sites
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites to get through the water crisis, but not everyone is able to get to those sites. Ward 5 Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley is taking that issue into his own hands by taking water to those who can’t get it themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
WLBT
Amazon to distribute water at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Disaster Relief Team will distribute two 18-wheeler truckloads of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. The distribution will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. “Water will be provided in Lot A of the stadium as...
WLBT
EPA administrator talks Jackson water in exclusive sit-down with 3 On Your Side
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited Jackson to assess its water system, but the message he’s received from residents is clear: “just fix the problem.”. In an exclusive sit-down interview with 3 On Your Side, Regan discussed...
Comments / 3