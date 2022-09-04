ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday

[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level. Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Forest Hill returns to in-person learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS announced on Wednesday that Forest Hill High School will reopen for in-person learning. Students will return to the high school on Thursday, September 8, following the water pressure being restored at Forest Hill. “We are pleased to report today that water pressure has been restored...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. About 24 hours after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WAPT

New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Amazon to distribute water at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Disaster Relief Team will distribute two 18-wheeler truckloads of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. The distribution will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. “Water will be provided in Lot A of the stadium as...
JACKSON, MS

