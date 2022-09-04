ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Thelma Hancock; service September 9

Thelma Louise Campbell Hancock died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at The Gardens of Pamlico. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island, with President Kevin M. Nelson of the Morehead City Stake Presidency presiding and conducted by Bro. Vaughn Guthrie of the Harkers Island Ward Bishopric. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
Ruth Brickhouse, 77; service September 17

Ruth Bailey Brickhouse, 77, of Newport, NC, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Brickhouse was a retired Private LPN Nurse and was preceded in death by her parents: Josiah Bailey and Ruth Webb Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on...
NEWPORT, NC
Debra Wagoner, 61; incomplete

Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Shirley Gore, 84; service held

Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938, to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Her family moved to Ohio when she was a teen. She met her husband, Samuel Gore and they were married on June 25, 1955. They resided in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio until they moved to Broad Creek, North Carolina in 1976.
NEWPORT, NC
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9

Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Sarah Garner, 27; incomplete

Sarah Garner, 27, of Newport, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Mary Davis, 77; private service

Mary Rose Davis, 77, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her husband Jimmy at her side. Mary loved spending time with her pets, collecting shells, bird watching and photography. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived...
HAVELOCK, NC
Barbara Carter, 77; service September 10

Barbara Jean Carter, 77, of Beaufort, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Royal Park Rehab Center in Matthews, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC with Reverend William Ellison and Reverend Thomas Fryer. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12-1 PM. The family will be taking visitors at 151 Glenda Drive Beaufort, NC 28516.
BEAUFORT, NC
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute

From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
WILMINGTON, NC
Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.   Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.   The approval was a result of […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man’s massive swordfish catch has been certified as a new state record. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Cary Carney caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off of the Morehead City coast on Aug. 21. He was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney, in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they found the “sword of a lifetime.”
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Whitfield is kicked off Onslow school board

In a special-called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Onslow County Board of Education voted to remove member Russell Eric Whitfield from his seat on the board, effective immediately, according to information from Jessica Wells, public information assistant with Onslow County Schools. The action came despite an offer from Whitfield...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt

STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
Police investigating after 1 wounded in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in New Bern. The New Bern Police Department says at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street due to a report of shots being fired. The report said at least one person had been shot.
NEW BERN, NC

