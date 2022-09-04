ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Milford, CT
milfordmirror.com

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford

A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
STRATFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets

The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#95 South#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Accident
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Street Closures OK’d For Arts Fests

Downtown streets will ditch cars for arts for parts of October, thanks to two different sets of road closures approved by the Board of Alders. Local legislators gave those approvals Tuesday night during the latest bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven fire chief: Nobody injured in early morning kitchen fire

WEST HAVEN — The Fire Department says they’re investigating the cause of a kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment at a local complex early Monday. Fire Chief James O’Brien said his department responded to a reported kitchen fire at Crestview Apartments, 62 Treat St., shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Two hospitalized after rollover crash in Groton, police say

GROTON — Two people were hurt in a rollover crash near Starr Lane early Sunday, according to police. Emergency responders were called to the crash, which occurred north of Clift Lane in the Mystic section of town, just before 1 a.m., Deputy Chief Paul Gately said in an email.
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Heavy rain hits West Haven

Rain continued to pour in New Haven on Tuesday and caused significant problems on the roads. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon and meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a flash flood warning for parts of the state. Here is their Tuesday noon forecast.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-91 northbound reopens after two-car crash in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in Windsor closed a portion of I-91 northbound on Friday night. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. between Exits 38 and 39. Connecticut State Police said one car struck another, and the operator of the car responsible evaded from the scene. […]
WINDSOR, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy