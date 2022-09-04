Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Eyewitness News
DOT: Route 67 in Oxford shuts down after tree falls, brings down wires
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 67 in Oxford is CLOSED after a tree fell bringing down wires. According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed between Hogs Back Road & Governors Hill Road. This incident was reported at 10:33 pm, according to the DOT.
Register Citizen
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
milfordmirror.com
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford
A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets
The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
Eyewitness News
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Department Joined by Other Agencies in Battling Early Morning Blaze at City Business Site
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among several crews that responded to a commercial fire early Tuesday morning, Chief Phil Hart said. Hart said his department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park. The address is the site of Schwan’s Home Services. “When the fire...
Cause under investigation after car crashes into East Lyme home
EAST LYME, Conn. — Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Jeep Cherokee was the vehicle parked and struck outside the home. A parked car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning after it was struck by another vehicle, officials said. East Lyme...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
Eyewitness News
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
Street Closures OK’d For Arts Fests
Downtown streets will ditch cars for arts for parts of October, thanks to two different sets of road closures approved by the Board of Alders. Local legislators gave those approvals Tuesday night during the latest bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
Register Citizen
West Haven fire chief: Nobody injured in early morning kitchen fire
WEST HAVEN — The Fire Department says they’re investigating the cause of a kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment at a local complex early Monday. Fire Chief James O’Brien said his department responded to a reported kitchen fire at Crestview Apartments, 62 Treat St., shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.
sheltonherald.com
Two hospitalized after rollover crash in Groton, police say
GROTON — Two people were hurt in a rollover crash near Starr Lane early Sunday, according to police. Emergency responders were called to the crash, which occurred north of Clift Lane in the Mystic section of town, just before 1 a.m., Deputy Chief Paul Gately said in an email.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Heavy rain hits West Haven
Rain continued to pour in New Haven on Tuesday and caused significant problems on the roads. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon and meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a flash flood warning for parts of the state. Here is their Tuesday noon forecast.
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
I-91 northbound reopens after two-car crash in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in Windsor closed a portion of I-91 northbound on Friday night. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. between Exits 38 and 39. Connecticut State Police said one car struck another, and the operator of the car responsible evaded from the scene. […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
