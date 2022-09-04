More than six years ago a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in rural Haywood County. The man who allegedly shot her is on trial now in Haywood County Circuit Court. Eva Hernandez, 17, died on June 26, 2016. She was attending a party at 3644 Rice Road when gunfire erupted. Sheriff’s investigators say Quinn Love fired the bullets from a .40 caliber handgun. Love is facing charges of first-degree murder Hernandez was the only person hit.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO