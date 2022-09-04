Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man accused of killing a Memphis wife, teacher and mother of two had his bond revoked Wednesday amid charges being upgraded to murder. Police found 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday night. Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, faced the judge for the second day in a row.
Suspect in jogger's kidnapping just released from 20 years for same crime
Authorities announced Tuesday that new charges have been brought against 38-year-old Cleotha Abston regarding the death of Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and granddaughter of a wealthy philanthropist.
wvlt.tv
Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — The man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee woman, who was reported missing following a jog near the University of Memphis last week, spent 20 years behind bars for a previous kidnapping. U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police...
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged after woman, baby kidnapped outside Target
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after a woman and her 1-year-old son were kidnapped outside Target on US Highway 64. Memphis Police said on August 31, a woman was putting groceries into her vehicle while her child was sitting in the shopping cart when two armed men approached. The victims were forced into […]
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
wvlt.tv
Suspect in custody after hours-long chase across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
WREG
Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher. Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
actionnews5.com
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Police release footage from mass shooting at Collierville Kroger nearly 1 year later
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - As the investigation into a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville wraps up, investigators are releasing surveillance footage of the horrifying incident that struck the small community. Videos shared with our newsroom show the suspect, 29-year-old Uk Thang, walking around the store with multiple guns opening...
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston faces new charges ahead of first hearing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the first hearing for Cleotha Abston, the man charged with kidnapping Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher, new charges have emerged stemming from a police report just one day before the kidnapping. The report read that a woman filed a theft report with MPD, saying “an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
wvlt.tv
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South officials gathered Tuesday morning following the positive identification of Eliza Fletcher’s body -- the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with the FBI, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis...
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
brownsvilleradio.com
First degree murder trial underway in Brownsville
More than six years ago a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in rural Haywood County. The man who allegedly shot her is on trial now in Haywood County Circuit Court. Eva Hernandez, 17, died on June 26, 2016. She was attending a party at 3644 Rice Road when gunfire erupted. Sheriff’s investigators say Quinn Love fired the bullets from a .40 caliber handgun. Love is facing charges of first-degree murder Hernandez was the only person hit.
Fender bender leads to $40 robbery, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bump between two cars led to one man pulling out a gun and robbing the people in the other car for $40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 in the 1500 block of Cherry, MPD said.
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
Two teens critical after Macon Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a shooting early Tuesday on Macon Road near Gaisman Park, the Memphis Fire Department said. Police could be seen in the early morning hours focusing on a car with windows shot out. It appears two cars crashed. Memphis Police said that two […]
Man in jail, charged in deadly weekend crash near U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, charged in a deadly crash early Saturday morning near the University of Memphis. According to the police affidavit, officers were called to the crash about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Central Ave. and Highland St. Investigators said Pieter Brink was driving on Central Avenue when he ran a red light at Highland, crashing into an SUV driven by Zarion Thomas. Thomas, 42, was taken to Baptist East, where he died from his injuries. In a tweet, police said two others were also taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
Comments / 0