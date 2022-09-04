Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Gifted NASCAR a Solution to a Lingering Problem
Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. played a role in the revival of the tradition-rich North Wilkesboro track. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Gifted NASCAR a Solution to a Lingering Problem appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday
Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral
It appears that Olivia Dunne is a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who is one of the most-followed athletes on social media in all of college sports, shared a photo with "Joe Burrow" on Sunday. Dunne, who's benefited greatly from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules,...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Provocative Photos
Danica Patrick enjoyed herself at a music festival over the weekend. The former racing star turned sports media personality went to Burningman for the first time. She shared some provocative photos of her outfits on social media. Sports fans are impressed. "Totally rocked your first burn!" one fan wrote. "Beautiful....
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined
Dustin Johnson is clearly enjoying himself in LIV Golf, where he won close to $5 million on Sunday. The post Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
NASCAR World Reacts To Important Car Change News
On Wednesday, NASCAR announced a rules update to address Kevin Harvick’s concerns following a fire in his car in last weekend’s Southern 500. The changes come after Harvick was very critical of NASCAR after flames engulfed the front of his vehicle and ended his race at Darlington Raceway.
Look: Notre Dame Recruit's Message For Brian Kelly Goes Viral
One top Notre Dame recruit had some fun going at Brian Kelly on Sunday night. Drayk Bowen, who is a four-star linebacker that's committed to the Fighting Irish, threw some shade at Kelly after he lost his head-coaching debut at LSU, 24-23. "Can’t wait to get to ND where we...
Danica Patrick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Her Career
Even Danica Patrick has to pinch herself at times when looking back at all she's accomplished. The former race car driver broke several barriers over the course of her career, when she raced in IndyCar and NASCAR, giving home to fellow female drivers across the world. Now, Patrick is inside...
Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS
Erik Jones and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series teammate Noah Gragson each scored exciting victories at Darlington over the weekend. The post Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hendrick drivers facing different challenges as NASCAR postseason kicks off
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hendrick Motorsports ended the 2022 regular season with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson appearing to go one way, and William Byron and Alex Bowman going another. But Elliott said he didn’t think that narrative was accurate. And it certainly wasn’t for the start of the playoffs,...
Erik Jones delivers victory for Petty GMS Racing in NASCAR playoff opener
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones saw the two strongest cars in the Southern 500 go to the garage in the final 35 laps Sunday, and as a driver on a 109-race winless streak, he got a feeling that he hadn’t had recently. "It was my race to lose,"...
