WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lavaca. County through 945 PM CDT... At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7. miles southwest of Schulenburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO