Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lavaca. County through 945 PM CDT... At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7. miles southwest of Schulenburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Mariposa, northeastern Madera and southeastern Tuolumne Counties. through 500 PM PDT... At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11. miles southwest of June Lake, moving...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
As water levels drop in Calif.’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns — and it’s all visible from the shore, or accessible by boat. Welcome to the re-emergence of Whiskey Flat: one of the wildest, most storied, tragedy-laden places to ever come out of the Old West and the Gold Rush era.
Comments / 0