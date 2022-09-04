CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third time in the past week, a group of migrants from Texas has arrived in Chicago, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbot continues his protest of federal immigration policies.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed the latest group of 103 migrants arrived at Union Station around 3 p.m. That brings the total number of migrants brought to Chicago from Texas since last Wednesday to 228.Another group of 50 migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Sunday, and the first group of 75 arrived in Chicago last Wednesday. "In partnership with our colleagues from local community-based organizations, Cook County,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO