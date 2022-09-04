Read full article on original website
Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
103 more migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago, third group sent by Gov. Greg Abbott
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third time in the past week, a group of migrants from Texas has arrived in Chicago, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbot continues his protest of federal immigration policies.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed the latest group of 103 migrants arrived at Union Station around 3 p.m. That brings the total number of migrants brought to Chicago from Texas since last Wednesday to 228.Another group of 50 migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Sunday, and the first group of 75 arrived in Chicago last Wednesday. "In partnership with our colleagues from local community-based organizations, Cook County,...
