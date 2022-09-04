Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West
Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West. In Southern California, a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration
Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration. Rainbow fentanyl has made it's way to Northeast Ohio. It...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Greeley couple constructing quilt to represent Colorado’s temperatures every day
Greeley couple constructing quilt to represent Colorado's temperatures every day. Karen and Mark Pugatch, a couple up in Greeley, have...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting. Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cartersville Deputy Chief caught in Florida human trafficking sting
Cartersville Deputy Chief caught in Florida human trafficking sting. He's currently on administrative leave from the Cartersville Police Department.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, and other luxury cars melted in Interstate 95 fire – RVA News
Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, and other luxury cars melted in Interstate 95 fire. The owner-operator of the truck said he had...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia. Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Severe storms moving through North Texas | Dallas News
Severe storms moving through North Texas | Dallas News
First Alert Weather Update: CBS 11 meteorologist Dominic Brown is tracking storms moving through our area. A Severe ….
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
4 dead after crash in New Hampshire | Boston News
4 dead after crash in New Hampshire | Boston News
Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying. The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy —...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Y’all-itics: Tarrant County Republican judge will back Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor
Y'all-itics: Tarrant County Republican judge will back Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor. In this week's Y'all-itics episode, Tarrant County Judge...
