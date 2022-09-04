ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 224

Lee Stone
3d ago

So sad that these people hate who and how they were created and worse are those promoting this pretense. Scientific facts say DNA does not change so male is male and female a female. 🤔 Think

Reply(1)
74
Regina Hill
3d ago

I don't understand a boy is a boy and a girl is a girl. while they are in school they need to use the gender bathroom that is of their sex. when they are at home of or out with friends do what ever you want. my grandchildren will not go to the rest room with the opposite gender in there with them. please don't come at me with the bullcrap that they were born the wrong sex, because my GOD doesn't not make and mistakes. I re better yet make them their own bathroom.

Reply(3)
41
757Dee757Dee
3d ago

education is 1 thing but I don't need teachers or administrators butting in to my child's sexual orientation. stick with the books and leave the rest to us parents. we don't need your help Mr. governor. in addition we as parents don't need the government being the book police either. I'm glad the courts dismissed there ridiculous lawsuit against Barnes and noble

Reply(5)
63
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Virginia lawmakers didn't address gas, diesel vehicle ban in special session

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In Richmond, Va., lawmakers discussed appointments Wednesday during a special session, including an appointment to a vacant position for Commissioner of the State Corporation Commission. But, no votes were taken on cutting ties with California’s emissions rules that would ban gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Youngkin vows to reverse California’s emissions law in Virginia

In late August, California passed a law that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, an emissions initiative that aims to ramp up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Virginia is hitched to that legislation so the ban will take effect here too if action isn’t taken. But Governor Glenn Youngkin said the situation is “ludicrous” and his administration is getting to work right away to reverse it in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers again fail to fill key regulatory job

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers elected a handful of local judges Wednesday but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide range of business interests. The lack of action during the politically divided General Assembly’s one-day special session in Richmond means the long-running impasse will continue, possibly for months. “I’m disappointed. I mean, we pushed this from June to give ourselves enough time to do some vetting and and come up with with a mutually agreed-upon candidate,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell, who was involved in negotiations with the GOP-controlled House and said discussions fell apart at the last minute. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw declined to answer questions about the appointment or related negotiations but blamed Republicans in a news release.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mark Keam, longtime Democratic Virginia delegate, resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mark Keam, a long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from northern Virginia, has resigned his seat, a move that will set up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. An attorney who was first elected to his Fairfax County-based seat in 2009, Keam said in an interview Tuesday that he had stepped down to take a job in the International Trade Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Keam said he will serve as a deputy assistant secretary running the National Travel and Tourism Office, which is focused on bringing foreign travelers to the U.S. Keam said he was excited to step into the new role at a time when the travel and tourism industries are at a “critical moment” in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with 7News, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s --- which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Updated FCSO investigation of school threat

A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia officials urge residents to kill a destructive bug if they see it

The spotted lanternfly is beautiful, but it is so destructive that Virginia officials are urging all residents to kill the bug if they see it. It is extremely dangerous to the environment for several reasons. The bug colonizes quickly, disrupts native ecosystems, and can cause serious problems to agriculture and forests. In addition to those those the bug can do, it is also a serious threat to the grape and wine industries in the entire state of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

