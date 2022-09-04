A Clark County official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German in Las Vegas.Robert Telles, a public administrator, was arrested after the Las Vegas police conducted searches at his home and taped off the property on Wednesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported."The suspect in the homicide that occurred on 2 September 2022 has been taken into custody," officials said in a statement on Twitter.The 69-year-old journalist was found dead outside his home in the city on 3 September, with investigators believing he was fatally stabbed in an altercation the day before.German had spent the last...

