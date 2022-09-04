ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
The Independent

Jeff German: Local official arrested over murder of Las Vegas journalist he blamed for losing him election

A Clark County official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German in Las Vegas.Robert Telles, a public administrator, was arrested after the Las Vegas police conducted searches at his home and taped off the property on Wednesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported."The suspect in the homicide that occurred on 2 September 2022 has been taken into custody," officials said in a statement on Twitter.The 69-year-old journalist was found dead outside his home in the city on 3 September, with investigators believing he was fatally stabbed in an altercation the day before.German had spent the last...
LAS VEGAS, NV

