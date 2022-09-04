Read full article on original website
Body Found In Vehicle At Walmart Parking Lot: Police
Police revealed an investigation into the death is now underway, but details remain scarce.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis
The search for missing billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher has come to a tragic conclusion. The Memphis Police Department confirmed on Twitter Sept. 6 that the body discovered in Memphis on Sept. 5 belongs to Fletcher, who was kidnapped last week while on a jog. A cause and manner of death have not been released.
Jeff German: Local official arrested over murder of Las Vegas journalist he blamed for losing him election
A Clark County official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German in Las Vegas.Robert Telles, a public administrator, was arrested after the Las Vegas police conducted searches at his home and taped off the property on Wednesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported."The suspect in the homicide that occurred on 2 September 2022 has been taken into custody," officials said in a statement on Twitter.The 69-year-old journalist was found dead outside his home in the city on 3 September, with investigators believing he was fatally stabbed in an altercation the day before.German had spent the last...
