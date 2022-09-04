The Sandman “The Sound of Her Wings” was written by Lauren Bello (whose only other writing credit is Foundation, but with this source material, it would be hard to go astray) and was directed by Mairzee Almas , whose other credits include Paper Girls, Locke & Key, and Shadow and Bone, so she definitely was a great choice for the show. This episode once again draws on two issues of the comic: #8 “The Sound of Her Wings” and #13 “Men of Good Fortune.” Both of which happen to be favorites of mine, and I was so pleased that the episode was able to do them justice!

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO