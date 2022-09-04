Read full article on original website
Accused - Margo Martingale, Molly Parker, Rachel Bilson and More Join Cast
Fox’s upcoming anthology Accused has upped the star power of its cast. Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Molly Parker (House of Cards) will appear in an episode tackling conspiracy theories. Coming to Fox in January, the anthology from Homeland‘s Howard Gordon will feature a collection of 15 stories of crime and punishment.
Lioness - James Jordan, Lamonica Garrett And Dave Annable Join Cast
Sept. 6, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that veterans of Taylor Sheridan series James Jordan (YELLOWSTONE), LaMonica Garrett (1883) and Dave Annable (YELLOWSTONE) are set to star in Sheridan’s new original series LIONESS. LIONESS stars previously announced series leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Saldaña will also serve as executive producer alongside Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman and her production company, Blossom Films. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series will be filmed in Baltimore, Md.
Steven Spielberg, Viola Davis and Daniel Craig head to Toronto film festival
Steven Spielberg, Viola Davis and Daniel Craig are among the stars descending on Toronto for this year’s film festival, a return to form for what’s seen as a major Oscar bellwether. Like many other festivals across the globe, Toronto had retreated to a digital iteration with the advent...
Poker Face - Cherry Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hong Chau, Reed Barney Join Cast
Emmy and Tony winner Cherry Jones (Succession), Luis Guzmán (Shameless), Hong Chau (Watchmen) and Tony winner Reed Birney (Succession) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television. Details of their roles, as...
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.01 - Development Day - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Abbott Elementary: SEASON PREMIERE - Development Day (9/21) “Development Day” – The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school. Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum when season two of “Abbott Elementary” premieres WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Sandman - The Sound of Her Wings - Review
The Sandman “The Sound of Her Wings” was written by Lauren Bello (whose only other writing credit is Foundation, but with this source material, it would be hard to go astray) and was directed by Mairzee Almas , whose other credits include Paper Girls, Locke & Key, and Shadow and Bone, so she definitely was a great choice for the show. This episode once again draws on two issues of the comic: #8 “The Sound of Her Wings” and #13 “Men of Good Fortune.” Both of which happen to be favorites of mine, and I was so pleased that the episode was able to do them justice!
Monarch - Episode 1.01 -...
The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon) and her beloved husband, Albie Roman (multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Trace Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.
Tell Me Lies - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Tell Me Lies has started airing on Hulu. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
Tales of The Walking Dead - Amy/Dr Everett - Review
Tales of The Walking Dead “Amy/Dr. Everett” was written by Ahmadu Garba (Happy, The Sinner, Dr Death) and was directed by Haifaa al-Mansour, whose othter credits include Mary Shelley, The L Word: Generation Q, and The Sinner. The nice thing about this series is that there are so few actors to credit! In this case Anthony Edwards plays Dr. Everett (type casting?) and Poppy Liu plays Amy. This episode finally felt like it belonged in The Walking Dead universe. It was a little predictable, but still enjoyable, largely due to the terrific performances by Edwards and Liu.
City on a Hill - Episode...
(L-R): Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward in CITY ON A HILL, Whipping Post. (L-R): Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward in CITY ON A HILL, Whipping Post. Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in CITY ON A HILL, Whipping Post....
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.01 - If You Build It - Teaser Promo + Press Release
“If You Build It” – With everyone living back at home, the house is full of Goldberg chaos and also … Goldberg stuff, which is driving pregnant Erica bonkers and leads her to enlist Beverly’s help in clearing things out for the baby. Meanwhile, Adam and Barry are forced to share a bedroom to make room for the baby nursery. Adam can’t handle how insufferable Barry is, so he comes up with the ultimate prank to get back at him on the season premiere of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG-L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
