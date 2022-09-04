Arrest made in shooting outside Salt Lake convention center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City police say a Florida man attending a convention was shot and killed outside the Salt Palace Convention Center this weekend, and authorities have made one arrest in connection with the incident.

Delford Knight, 41, died at a hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement Sunday. Knight and a group of friends had traveled from Florida to attend a footware convention known as Sneaker Con at the Palace.

The gunfire sent people fleeing the busy area, KUTV-TV reports.

The shooting, reported at 3:15 p.m., occurred during a dispute over money between Knight and several people who had attended the convention, police said.

“According to information provided to detectives, Knight and his friends have traveled to similar conventions in different states where they engaged in betting matches to defraud people out of money. It is alleged one of the suspects lost money to Knight and became angry,” the department said.

While they search for the gunman and other suspects who fled the scene, officers arrested 22-year-old Deng Buk on suspicion of murder and aggravated robbery, the department said Sunday.

No hometown for Knight was immediately released. Police Chief Mike Brown on Saturday offered his condolences to the victim’s family.