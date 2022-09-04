ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
easttexasradio.com

Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday

The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
