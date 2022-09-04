One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO