saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
Alabama Football: Horns banking on four things to upset Crimson Tide
Of interest to Alabama football fans is what Texas is counting on to upset the Crimson Tide. Even though there is little optimism among Texas fans, stalwart followers of the Longhorns have decided there are four ways Texas can topple the Tide. Before any Alabama Crimson Tide fan scoffs, the...
easttexasradio.com
Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday
The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
Alabama Band to Skip Texas Trip Over Seating Controversy
Although the SEC has game agreements on visitor seating placement, the Big 12 does not.
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas LB says there will be no 'shock' if Longhorns upset top-ranked Alabama
The Texas football program has a huge opportunity to return to national relevance Saturday, as it will play host to top-ranked Alabama. The Longhorns opened their 2022 season with a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe this past Saturday, but the Crimson Tide will present a huge step up in competition. One...
Breaking: Alabama’s Million Dollar Band Won’t Be At Texas Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide will head to Austin, Texas this Saturday, September 10, to face The Texas Longhorns (1-0) at Darrell K. Texas Memorial Stadium. What is a Bama game without The Million Dollar Band?. I don't know if its ever even happened. Early this morning the Cullman daily broke...
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
ESPN
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian not concerned whether Alabama showdown defines Longhorns program
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows the college football world is focused on the Longhorns facing No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, with two of the sport's biggest brand names facing off for just the 10th time in history. But Sarkisian also is cautioning his team not to get too distracted by...
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
The Crimson Tide's "Million Dollar Band" won't be making the trip to Texas with the team due to a controversial seating proposal, reports say.
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame
One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alleged racist remarks at volleyball games in Katy, New Braunfels on radar of state athletic association
The organization that governs public school athletic competition in Texas is keeping an eye on incidents at two high school volleyball games last Friday in which fans in attendance are alleged to have made racially insensitive remarks directed at players. According to video clips posted on Twitter over the weekend...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Football season is here and getting some more gear to support your favorite team can be expensive but it seems someone in Central Texas who may or may not love the Longhorns could soon boost their closet with some more burnt orange after a solid win from the Texas Lottery.
nypressnews.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin’ the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on “The Bachelorette” were vying for her attention and southern hospitality....
KVUE
Texas Football reacts to Quinn Ewers getting his car towed
Texas Football's starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, had his car towed during Saturday's win. Now, his head coach and teammates get to react.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Cooler, less humid mornings gradually blow into the area
Rain chances exit overnight as a more comfortable stretch of weather sets in. Nights will be mild and comfortable while days remain hot. -- David Yeomans
saturdaydownsouth.com
YETI & Meat Church’s Matt Pittman Invite Fans to Epic Texas vs Bama BBQ Showdown
This is a sponsored post. We’ll get to the Austin festivities shortly, but first, let’s focus on the return of tailgating and a new game-changing product on the tailgating scene. Everyone who tailgates knows there are certain essentials that must be in place for a successful outing. One...
