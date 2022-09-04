An Edmonds grocery store manager has raised over $5,500 for children in need in the Philippines this year, and is hoping to continue his charitable work in the coming months. Jeff Orate is the front end manager at the Edmonds QFC in the city’s Westgate neighborhood. He was raised in Edmonds, but his family is from the Philippines, which motivated him to take a trip there from 2012 to 2017. During his five years in the country, he met his wife Karen and had two daughters, all of whom still live there.

