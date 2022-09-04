Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sponsor spotlight: Roger and Ginger Dery coming to Cline Jewelers to help you explore a rainbow of gemstones
Cline Jewelers’ “From Mine to Cline” Gem Event will feature rare gems from around the world. Cline Jewelers has been a proud distributor of Roger Dery Gemstones for quite some time now. With gemstones sourced holistically by Dery, we know we are supporting the local communities all over the world where these beautiful colored gems come from.
Edmonds QFC manager dedicates portion of paycheck to helping kids in need
An Edmonds grocery store manager has raised over $5,500 for children in need in the Philippines this year, and is hoping to continue his charitable work in the coming months. Jeff Orate is the front end manager at the Edmonds QFC in the city’s Westgate neighborhood. He was raised in Edmonds, but his family is from the Philippines, which motivated him to take a trip there from 2012 to 2017. During his five years in the country, he met his wife Karen and had two daughters, all of whom still live there.
Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11
Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
Edmonds Landing marches to fight Alzheimer’s
You couldn’t miss the purple-clad marchers, many carrying streamers, pinwheels and other festive accompaniments, on Wednesday afternoon as they wound their way along the sidewalks lining 2nd Avenue, Dayton Street and Sunset Ave in dowtown Edmonds. No, it wasn’t the return of the infamous Purple Gang of Prohibition days,...
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday through Saturday to serve up this week’s special: Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos with a spicy mango salsa and lemon crema, served on a flour tortilla. Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar...
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
Edmonds College hosting Enroll Edmonds Day Sept. 10
Edmonds College students are encouraged to get a head start on the 2022-23 academic year by attending Enroll Edmonds Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall quarter starts Monday, Sept. 19. During Enroll Edmonds Day, students can pick up their parking passes, shop for books...
City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17
The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.
Edmonds designates September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Nationwide, September is designated as a time to raise public awareness and focus on bringing communities together around suicide prevention. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night issued a proclamation declaring September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Edmonds. In addition to the city’s official...
Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari also seeking appointment to county council seat
City of Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari has joined the list of those seeking appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Lashgari said she will bring to the job “skills and knowledge developed through long-time civic engagement and public...
Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to be closed Sept. 9-23 for light rail-related work
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the Interurban Trail to complete construction of a permanent shared-use trail as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. This work will require a 24/7 closure of a portion of the Interurban Trail by the Lynnwood Transit...
Snohomish Health District announces updated data dashboard showing details of county opioid overdoses
An updated dashboard on the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website combines medical examiner, department of health and emergency department information to illustrate the rising toll of opioid overdoses in the county. The dashboard was produced and is maintained by the Snohomish Health District. It is part of ongoing efforts by the...
