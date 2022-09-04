ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
The Associated Press

Edman caps Cardinals' 5-run 9th in 6-5 win over Nationals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman was confused. The St. Louis infielder thought he had made the final out. Instead, his long drive to left field nicked off the glove of outfielder Alex Call for a two-run, two-out double to cap St. Louis’ five-run ninth inning in a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. “I definitely thought he caught it at first,” Edman said. “Once I heard the cheering and saw everyone running out to me, I realized what had happened. It went from bad to good pretty quickly.”
