Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2
The Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a resounding win over the Oregon Ducks. That win clearly cemented Georgia as a championship contender this season, backing up Georgia’s ranking in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. Georgia sits at No. 2, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio...
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
dawgnation.com
Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3
DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. =========================================================. Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That comes...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Zion Ferguson joins LSU's recruiting haul at Grayson
The LSU football program earned a commitment Sunday from Zion Ferguson, a junior at Grayson. The 6-fooot, 165-pound cornerback is the third current Grayson player to commit to LSU, joining teammates Michael Daugherty and Jojo Stone.
shakinthesouthland.com
Georgia Tech is an Embarrassment - HATE
It’s been a long trudge through the college football off-season desert. It’s been difficult to shake the frustration of last season. I still wake up crying once a week because Clemson played Iowa State in a football game that didn’t require a hefty cash payment to the Cyclones for making the trip and taking the L. There are only 2 reasons you should ever play Iowa State. You either play in the Big 12 or you want to see what your 3rd string quarterback looks like against a step down in competition from your scout team defense. Playing them in a bowl game is unacceptable and deeply, deeply embarrassing.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Patterson: Three lessons from Georgia Tech’s loss against Clemson
Labor Day featured an ACC Clash between the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While Georgia Tech came within striking distance to take the lead against the Tigers, a consistent lack of discipline resulted in a 41-10 blowout loss. While the Yellow Jackets have five days to get ready to host […] The post Patterson: Three lessons from Georgia Tech’s loss against Clemson appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Self-Inflicted Mistakes Lead to Season Opening Loss
Coach Geoff Collins likes to talk about three or four plays in a game determining the outcome. This was evident last night despite the final lopsided score of 41-10. Aside from several turning points in the game mental errors upfront also played a big role. Collins described his feeling in...
