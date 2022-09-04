Read full article on original website
Gehin challenges conflict of interest accusations
On Tuesday, Water Commissioner Joe Gehin, the former DPW director currently employed by a consulting firm doing business with Wausau, rejected any question of impropriety related to his presence during deliberations in which the contracts and extension for his employer are under discussion. “For the record, there was no conflict...
Wausau group pushes for taxpayer-funded downtown revitalization project through ad campaign
The Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership has launched an ad campaign to push residents toward supporting a controversial $44 million downtown redevelopment project, one that will likely rely on millions in taxpayer-based incentives. But some city leaders say they’re deeply concerned about the lack of public-facing information that has been released...
Sillars to serve out vacant term on Wausau School Board
The Wausau School Board on Tuesday voted to appoint local businessman Cory Sillars to fill a board position left vacant by Ka Lo’s resignation. The board did so after interviewing three of the four candidates who advanced to the final round. Lo resigned her position on June 27, citing...
947jackfm.com
Wausau River District unveils new downtown murals
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Downtown Wausau is a little more colorful thanks to the debut of two new murals. The murals can be found on Clark Street and South 2nd Avenue in Wausau’s River West neighborhood. One features a giant bird, which is an homage to the “Bird...
WSAW
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
spmetrowire.com
New hire at UWSP completes compliment of sworn officers
The police department at UW-Stevens Point has sworn in a new officer---and with it, the department is fully staffed.
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022
LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
947jackfm.com
Plea bargain for bank robber
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
thecitypages.com
NCHC announced it would be closing the Community Corner Clubhouse. Then everyone start talking.
Craig Lauber is 36. He’s starting to wonder where it is he will go next year. For nearly nine years, Lauber rarely left the house. He’d go out once per month, but otherwise his social anxiety made leaving the house a seemingly impossible task. After a suicide attempt...
Stevens Point man sentenced to prison in armed burglary
A 31-year-old Stevens Point man will spend five years in prison for breaking into a home, threatening a resident at gunpoint and firing his weapon twice, according to a news release from Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Justin L. Salazar was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County Circuit Court. In...
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
Cold case solved: Inmate charged in 1985 Wisconsin Rapids murder
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday a man has been charged with murder in a 37-year-old cold case.
947jackfm.com
Man Drowns In Adams County
DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Authorities say a man drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River Sunday. Deputies in Adams County initially received a call Sunday of a man who had gone underwater at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. Witnesses report the man jumped off a cliff into the water, resurfaced and then began struggling before going underwater again.
WSAW
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Wood County have filed a murder charge against a suspect in a 1985 homicide case. Donald Maier, 60, is expected to be formally charged Friday with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case.
onfocus.news
Historical Society Pays Tribute to Jan Thomas
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – North Wood County Historical Society (NWCHS) paid tribute to Jan Thomas, a longtime member of the group who passed away on August 29. Thomas is known as an involved community member who was especially dedicated to history and her faith. NWCHS posted the following:. “Remembering...
stevenspoint.news
Bridge deck removal to result in closure of I-39 in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY – During the next two weeks, motorists will encounter overnight full closures of I-39 at the US 10/WIS 66 interchange in Portage County as crews remove the southern portion of the bridge deck. North- and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. on Sept....
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Says No
I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
947jackfm.com
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
