Stevens Point, WI

WausauPilot

Gehin challenges conflict of interest accusations

On Tuesday, Water Commissioner Joe Gehin, the former DPW director currently employed by a consulting firm doing business with Wausau, rejected any question of impropriety related to his presence during deliberations in which the contracts and extension for his employer are under discussion. “For the record, there was no conflict...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Sillars to serve out vacant term on Wausau School Board

The Wausau School Board on Tuesday voted to appoint local businessman Cory Sillars to fill a board position left vacant by Ka Lo’s resignation. The board did so after interviewing three of the four candidates who advanced to the final round. Lo resigned her position on June 27, citing...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau River District unveils new downtown murals

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Downtown Wausau is a little more colorful thanks to the debut of two new murals. The murals can be found on Clark Street and South 2nd Avenue in Wausau’s River West neighborhood. One features a giant bird, which is an homage to the “Bird...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022

LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Plea bargain for bank robber

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Stevens Point man sentenced to prison in armed burglary

A 31-year-old Stevens Point man will spend five years in prison for breaking into a home, threatening a resident at gunpoint and firing his weapon twice, according to a news release from Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Justin L. Salazar was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County Circuit Court. In...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Body recovered from Wisconsin River

Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Man Drowns In Adams County

DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Authorities say a man drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River Sunday. Deputies in Adams County initially received a call Sunday of a man who had gone underwater at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. Witnesses report the man jumped off a cliff into the water, resurfaced and then began struggling before going underwater again.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Historical Society Pays Tribute to Jan Thomas

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – North Wood County Historical Society (NWCHS) paid tribute to Jan Thomas, a longtime member of the group who passed away on August 29. Thomas is known as an involved community member who was especially dedicated to history and her faith. NWCHS posted the following:. “Remembering...
MARSHFIELD, WI
103.7 THE LOON

Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Says No

I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
947jackfm.com

Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WAUSAU, WI

