KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews quickly extinguished a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky near Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported just after 4:40 p.m. at a roughly 5,000-square-foot building...
Santa Barbara Independent
Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Celebrates National Recovery Month
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Every September the Department of Behavioral Wellness celebrates Recovery Month to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders and to celebrate people who are in recovery. This year’s theme is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” and celebrates all people that make the journey of recovery possible and spreads the message that people can and do recover every day. The Department of Behavioral Wellness is celebrating Recovery in September, with several events throughout the county as noted below:
johnnyjet.com
Discover Hidden Gems in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera
Melissa Curtin loves sharing her globetrotting tales as a travel and food writer for numerous publications. For your next L.A. or California adventure, check out her website LaLaScoop and follow her on Instagram. Every time we visit Santa Barbara, we discover that there is more than we imagined in this...
syvnews.com
Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday in Santa Barbara County
Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Temperatures peaked at 94 in Santa Maria and 91 in...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s Fight to Preserve the Coast
On this episode of The Indy, we speak with Mark Morey, the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter Chair, and Ken Palley, longtime activist, executive committee member, and former chair about the foundation’s mission and history of their environmental work along the Gaviota Coast. They share more about their battles with developers over land, community outreach projects, and the importance of upholding environmental legislation that protects preservations.
Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Major Search Continues for Ventura Hiker Missing in Santa Barbara County
The search for a Ventura man reported missing after hiking Trespass Trail near Gaviota on Sunday afternoon continued into Labor Day, with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead heading into the third day of operations. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was hiking with his girlfriend in over 110-degree...
Santa Barbara Independent
Wilderness Youth Project Free Nature Play Day to Be Held in Santa Barbara on October 1
SANTA BARBARA, CA (September 6, 2022) — Calling all families! Come enjoy a Saturday, OUTSIDE, with staff and friends of Wilderness Youth Project, Storyteller Children’s Center, and The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Oak Park in Santa Barbara. Wilderness...
Santa Barbara Independent
Keep Severe Weather from Doing a Number on Your Yard
Mother Nature can wallop anyone’s home and yard with severe weather. If you experience events like drought, flooding, high winds, or other uninvited elements, your yard may lose some of its curb appeal. If severe weather is persistent or paired with deficient maintenance, it can set your yard back years.
Outdoor Water Ban Effects Four Million Californians: What You Need To Know
'We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.'
kvta.com
Massive Ground And Air Search For A Ventura Man Missing On A Hike In Santa Barbara County
(Photos courtesy SBCFPIO) A massive ground and air search was underway for a Ventura man who was reported missing on a hike in Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says that 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli and his girlfriend were hiking the Trespass Trail/Gaviota area in 114-degree heat Sunday when he went to get help for her.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tech Team Powers Validation Ale in Santa Barbara
Attention to detail can be everything. Brian Deignan, co-owner of the Funk Zone’s new Validation Ale with his wife, Briana, lamented the sad state of bathrooms at too many breweries. “We built twice as many as the city asked,” Brian proudly states. “It’s like a museum in there.”
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Swelters Through Scorching Triple-Digit Heat Wave
Santa Barbara County was in the grip of a late-summer heat wave Sunday, but despite the torrid conditions, no temperature records were broken locally. The Santa Barbara Airport — the official station for the city — topped out at 99 degrees, 3 degrees short of the 102 mark set for Sept. 4 in 1998.
Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail
Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a woman from a hiking trail after mild heat exhaustion. Firefighters are still looking for her boyfriend. The post Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Affordable Is Childcare in Santa Barbara?
The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, Zoë Schiffer, freelance reporter for the Santa Barbara Independent, shares more about this week’s cover story where she dissects accessibility to childcare in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara is a unique...
L.A. Weekly
Paul Douglas Larson Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Goleta, CA]
Semi-Truck Hit and Killed Pedestrian near Turnpike Road Off Ramp. The fatal incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Turnpike Road off-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Larson was crossing the highway from the right shoulder to the center divider...
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Maria, California
Nestled near the Central Coast of California lies Santa Maria, a community known for wine and mouthwatering Santa Maria-style barbecue, a regional culinary tradition. The community is part of the nation’s largest wine-producing region – Santa Barbara Wine Country – and home to many famous wineries. Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
US Highway 101/State Route 135 Bridge Project Continues Next Week With Bridge Demolition
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to reconstruct the bridges on US Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will continue with the demolition of the northbound bridge beginning Tuesday, September 13th. This roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of State Route 135...
