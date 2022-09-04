ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Celebrates National Recovery Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Every September the Department of Behavioral Wellness celebrates Recovery Month to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders and to celebrate people who are in recovery. This year’s theme is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” and celebrates all people that make the journey of recovery possible and spreads the message that people can and do recover every day. The Department of Behavioral Wellness is celebrating Recovery in September, with several events throughout the county as noted below:
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
johnnyjet.com

Discover Hidden Gems in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera

Melissa Curtin loves sharing her globetrotting tales as a travel and food writer for numerous publications. For your next L.A. or California adventure, check out her website LaLaScoop and follow her on Instagram. Every time we visit Santa Barbara, we discover that there is more than we imagined in this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Montecito, CA
Government
City
August, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s Fight to Preserve the Coast

On this episode of The Indy, we speak with Mark Morey, the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter Chair, and Ken Palley, longtime activist, executive committee member, and former chair about the foundation’s mission and history of their environmental work along the Gaviota Coast. They share more about their battles with developers over land, community outreach projects, and the importance of upholding environmental legislation that protects preservations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Volunteers#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Modoc Trees Controversies#Hope Ranch#Crahtac
Santa Barbara Independent

Keep Severe Weather from Doing a Number on Your Yard

Mother Nature can wallop anyone’s home and yard with severe weather. If you experience events like drought, flooding, high winds, or other uninvited elements, your yard may lose some of its curb appeal. If severe weather is persistent or paired with deficient maintenance, it can set your yard back years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Santa Barbara Independent

Tech Team Powers Validation Ale in Santa Barbara

Attention to detail can be everything. Brian Deignan, co-owner of the Funk Zone’s new Validation Ale with his wife, Briana, lamented the sad state of bathrooms at too many breweries. “We built twice as many as the city asked,” Brian proudly states. “It’s like a museum in there.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

How Affordable Is Childcare in Santa Barbara?

The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, Zoë Schiffer, freelance reporter for the Santa Barbara Independent, shares more about this week’s cover story where she dissects accessibility to childcare in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara is a unique...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Paul Douglas Larson Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Goleta, CA]

Semi-Truck Hit and Killed Pedestrian near Turnpike Road Off Ramp. The fatal incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Turnpike Road off-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Larson was crossing the highway from the right shoulder to the center divider...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs

KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Maria, California

Nestled near the Central Coast of California lies Santa Maria, a community known for wine and mouthwatering Santa Maria-style barbecue, a regional culinary tradition. The community is part of the nation’s largest wine-producing region – Santa Barbara Wine Country – and home to many famous wineries. Santa...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy