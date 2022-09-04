Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kuathletics.com
⚽️ KU Faces Kansas City at Rock Chalk Park Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home on Thursday night to play the Kansas City Roos. The Jayhawks are trying to win their third straight home game. Super-senior Rylan Childers scored her first goal of the season on Sunday at Missouri. Childers began her collegiate career playing at Kansas City. She scored 21 goals and had 24 assists in 42 games across two seasons with the Roos. This will be her first regular season opportunity to face her old school.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream Missouri vs. Kansas State
The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.
247Sports
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Opens Big 12 Play Saturday at West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a 56-10 season-opening victory, Kansas will begin Big 12 play on Saturday, September 10 when the Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Forrest Conoly (Analyst) and Tori Petry (Sideline) on the call.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Athletics Announces Homecoming Rock Chalk Block Party for Sept. 30
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics is excited to announce the inaugural Homecoming Rock Chalk Block Party Presented by Central Bank and supported by adidas. The event will take place on Friday, September 30th, the night before the Jayhawks take on Iowa State, on Mass St. between 10th and 11th street. The FREE event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with music, games and activities. A Homecoming Pep Rally will take place at approximately 7:50 p.m. followed by country artist Chris Lane. Lane has charted seven singles, three of which went to No. 1.
nbcsportsedge.com
Kansas State hosts one of the worst road teams in Missouri
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. Missouri at Kansas State (-7.5): O/U 55.0. One our fade factories are back for...
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️Jayhawks Finish T8th in Season-Opener at Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up play at the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday, finishing tied for eighth place in a competitive 15-team field at Warren Golf Course. The 29th-ranked Jayhawks shot +10 on Monday to finish +4 for the tournament. The competition...
FOX4 plans primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
kuathletics.com
Nominees Announced for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Rock Chalk Choice Awards committee has announced the awards for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards, which will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Lied Center on the KU Campus. Among the awards that will be presented during the program are Male and Female Athlete of the Year, True Blue Award and Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
Former MU golfer gets probation after invasion of privacy accusation
A former University of Missouri golf team member was sentenced to probation Wednesday after pleading guilty in his invasion of privacy case. The post Former MU golfer gets probation after invasion of privacy accusation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
kttn.com
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
939theeagle.com
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
Pelvic Fragility Fracture Patient at the University of Missouri in Columbia is the 100th Person Treated with CurvaFix IM Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)
Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
