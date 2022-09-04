STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — It was a quiet night in rural Adams County Tuesday when Don D’anza heard gunshots near his home. “It was in the evening after supper time, maybe 6 o’clock or so, we heard a few gunshots, maybe four, and then a pause and maybe two more,” he recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it because here in the country, we hear that every now and then. And then I didn’t give it another thought until officers showed up around one in the morning and wanted to ask questions.”

ADAMS COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO