wwisradio.com
Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County
(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
947jackfm.com
Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago
WSAW
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Wood County have filed a murder charge against a suspect in a 1985 homicide case. Donald Maier, 60, is expected to be formally charged Friday with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case.
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — It was a quiet night in rural Adams County Tuesday when Don D’anza heard gunshots near his home. “It was in the evening after supper time, maybe 6 o’clock or so, we heard a few gunshots, maybe four, and then a pause and maybe two more,” he recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it because here in the country, we hear that every now and then. And then I didn’t give it another thought until officers showed up around one in the morning and wanted to ask questions.”
947jackfm.com
Sentence announced in armed apartment break-in
onfocus.news
Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards
947jackfm.com
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
Stevens Point man sentenced to prison in armed burglary
Adams County deputy shoots, kills man who was reportedly walking with gun
Investigation underway after man fatally shot by Adams County deputy
WSAW
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
WJFW-TV
Portage Co. man will spend five years behind bars for break-in
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide
947jackfm.com
Plea bargain for bank robber
WSAW
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge
wearegreenbay.com
WI man arrested after taking toddler during domestic disturbance incident
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
947jackfm.com
Man Drowns In Adams County
DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Authorities say a man drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River Sunday. Deputies in Adams County initially received a call Sunday of a man who had gone underwater at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. Witnesses report the man jumped off a cliff into the water, resurfaced and then began struggling before going underwater again.
