Sulligent, AL

Kristal Craig
2d ago

Well good for him , he could not bare it on his heart anymore. I’m sure it puts closer to the family of the victim. People can laugh and make fun all they want , but a true believer can’t live with something like that on their chest .

Thaddeus Gladmore
2d ago

Hey the old boy had a conscience, and did the right thing , I love the way all these self righteous people on here want to make fun of his beliefs that's classy !!! The truth of the matter is there's a pile of spineless people out there who have let families suffer uselessly because they wouldn't stand up for their actions !!

Sylvia Smith
2d ago

If you've got painHe's a pain takerIf you feel lostHe's a way makerIf you need freedom or savingHe's a prison-shaking SaviorIf you've got chainsHe's a chain breaker..........,.....Zack Willams

