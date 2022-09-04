Read full article on original website
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
WATCH: Dan Lanning says practice not as sharp as he'd want as the Ducks prepare for EWU
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's Wednesday before Eastern Washington practice, his frustration with some lack of execution in practice, and where the Ducks need to get better as gameday is quickly approaching. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
PODCAST: Oregon moves into the top spot in recruiting for the Pac-12
The Oregon Ducks now have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for college football recruiting in the 2023 class. Where is this recruiting class about to go, and what areas of focus could we see the Ducks spend time on moving forward? Let us get you caught up on all things Oregon football recruiting.
FSU Football as high as No. 16 on a ballot for the AP Top 25
Florida State, which is 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2016 after a thrilling 24-23 victory over LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., still resides outside of the Associated Press Top 25, which was updated and released on Tuesday prior to Week 2 college football action.
VIDEO: Hurricanes in receiving and linebacker drills before facing Southern Miss
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch wide receivers and linebackers in drills during Tuesday's practice. A number of players are featured in the video. No. 15 Miami (1-0) is preparing to host Southern Miss (0-1) on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCN). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can...
"We had ample opportunity in the pocket to deliver the ball": Brian Ferentz talks quarterback play
The Hawkeyes have started off this season 1-0, but you wouldn't know it if you took the temperature of the Iowa fan base. Kirk Ferentz's squad only mustered seven points against South Dakota State. They came off two safeties and a field goal that was the result of outstanding field position after a shanked punt.
Monday notes: Four-star OL commit looking to close on a couple of blue-chip peers | More
Oklahoma offensive line commit Cayden Green will attend Sept. 10 game vs. Kent State in an effort to help secure pledges from Jordan Renaud and Peyton Bowen.
7-foot big man Isaiah Miranda ready for Louisville visit this weekend
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and his staff will kick off what should be a busy couple of months of prospect visits this weekend. The Cardinals will host four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. The 7-foot Miranda will arrive in Louisville on Friday night and his official visit will...
'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' to Launch 2022-23 UNC Season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Late Night is getting a rebrand. The event celebrating the start of the 2022-23 UNC hoops season will now be called "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" and is set for Sept. 30, the school announced on Tuesday. The itinerary for the evening appears similar. Doors open...
Preps to Pros: Florida is loading up on top skill position talent
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins go in depth on the amount of talent at skill positions that is stacking up nicely for the Florida Gators.
Arizona star effusive in praise of experience at Ohio State Saturday, how Kevin Wilson and staff treated him
A young star from Arizona loved his experience at Ohio State over the weekend and how Kevin Wilson and OSU staff treated him.
LeBron James reacts to son Bronny's Ohio State recruiting visit
One of the most notable names on the college basketball recruiting market, Bronny James -- the son of NBA legend LeBron James -- recently took an unofficial visit to Ohio State, spending last weekend on the sidelines watching the Buckeyes' football season opener with Notre Dame. While on the visit, Bronny took some pictures sporting an Ohio State basketball jersey.
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement
If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?
As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
