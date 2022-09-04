ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

FSU Football as high as No. 16 on a ballot for the AP Top 25

Florida State, which is 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2016 after a thrilling 24-23 victory over LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., still resides outside of the Associated Press Top 25, which was updated and released on Tuesday prior to Week 2 college football action.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethune Cookman#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Coral Gables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LeBron James reacts to son Bronny's Ohio State recruiting visit

One of the most notable names on the college basketball recruiting market, Bronny James -- the son of NBA legend LeBron James -- recently took an unofficial visit to Ohio State, spending last weekend on the sidelines watching the Buckeyes' football season opener with Notre Dame. While on the visit, Bronny took some pictures sporting an Ohio State basketball jersey.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer

UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls

College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
NFL
247Sports

Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement

If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes

Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall

Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
247Sports

What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?

As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy