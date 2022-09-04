ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Does The Family Chantel’s Chantel Everett Have a New Boyfriend? Details Amid Pedro Jimeno Divorce

By Kayla Aldecoa
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett and estranged husband Pedro Jimeno are in the midst of a drama-filled divorce, but has the Family Chantel star already found a new boyfriend? Keep reading for everything we know about her current relationship status.

Are Chantel and Pedro Still Married?

While Chantel and Pedro are still legally married, the real estate agent filed for divorce from his wife on May 27 after six years of marriage, In Touch confirmed.

The former couple were issued mutual restraining orders at the time of his filing, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. According to the restraining orders, the exes were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Chantel later filed a counterclaim against Pedro on July 7, accusing him of “adultery” and “cruel treatment,” In Touch confirmed at the time. She additionally claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Their relationship came to a boiling point during the August 22 episode of their spinoff series. Fans watched as the two agreed to a separation while remaining under the same roof. However, shortly after, Pedro asked Chantel for a divorce.

Does Chantel Everett Have a New Boyfriend?

Rumors have been swirling that Chantel’s new beau is none other than “God’s Plan” rapper Drake.

“Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded,” according to an August 27 report by Media Take Out. “They’ve been DMing each other back and forth and are planning to meet up soon.”

The outlet went on to claim that the Georgia native was not ready to enter a new relationship when they first began chatting as she was still recovering from her pending divorce. However, the source added that “Drake has a way of wearing women down.”

Prior to her rumored fling with the Toronto native, Chantel was rumored to be linked to Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.

In July reports surfaced that the TLC star was spotted hanging out with the Connecticut native, though it was unclear if their outings were romantic.

For her part, Chantel has yet to confirm if she has moved on with a new man following her split from the Dominican Republic native.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

