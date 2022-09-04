Things didn’t go the way LSU wanted them on Saturday as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans. Among those was the targeting penalty called on defensive end Ali Gaye after he put a vicious hit on Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. This was about textbook of a definition of targeting in existence, and as is standard, Gaye was ejected from the game and will miss the first half of the team’s upcoming game against Southern.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO