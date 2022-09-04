Read full article on original website
LSU football: Brian Kelly has to find help for Jayden Daniels
Brian Kelly has a quarterback problem. It has little to do with the quarterbacks per se. But how the quarterback position evolved before and during the season-opening loss to Florida State shows perhaps the most important of the many challenges that Kelly faces. Kelly chose Jayden Daniels to start ahead...
Brian Kelly 'not giving Ali Gaye a pass' on targeting penalty
Things didn’t go the way LSU wanted them on Saturday as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans. Among those was the targeting penalty called on defensive end Ali Gaye after he put a vicious hit on Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. This was about textbook of a definition of targeting in existence, and as is standard, Gaye was ejected from the game and will miss the first half of the team’s upcoming game against Southern.
Brian Kelly discusses conversation he had with Kayshon Boutte following Florida State game
Brian Kelly’s debut as LSU’s head coach didn’t go according to plan, as the Tigers’ offense struggled for much of the game and a would-be game-tying extra point was blocked, leading to a 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Star WR Kayshon Boutte was...
Brian Kelly says LSU's 'crushed' over Maason Smith injury, explains plan at D-line
LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday during his weekly press conference that defensive tackle Maason Smith would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Smith appeared to injure himself during Florida State’s opening drive Sunday evening at the Superdome. He would later be seen on the sidelines in his street clothes on crutches.
Brian Kelly addresses LSU's quarterback situation following Week 1 loss
Jayden Daniels had a tumultuous start to his LSU career. He put the Tigers in position to win late and threw for over 200 yards with 2 touchdowns in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State. The Tigers had a bit of a quarterback controversy heading into their Week...
Kayshon Boutte social media darkness gains clarification following Florida State loss, per report
Kayshon Boutte was among the LSU players who scrubbed social media references to LSU following the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy joined Boutte in the actions, but Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that they went dark after large negativity after Sunday’s loss. Boutte was still at film study on Monday.
LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State
LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
Brian Kelly gets hilariously trolled by SEC Shorts in 'Brian Kelly Coaching Clinic' bit
Brian Kelly is the butt of jokes following LSU’s heartbreaking loss to FSU 24-23. The Tigers ended up losing at the end of regulation on a blocked extra point. However, they were outplayed for much of the game. SEC Shorts dropped 2 videos on Monday. The first was an...
Maason Smith injury update: Brian Kelly provides latest on talented LSU DT
LSU lost an important piece of its defense when defensive tackle Maason Smith went down during the 24-23 loss to Florida State. Smith appeared to injure his knee during a celebration after making a big stop in LSU’s first defensive drives of the game. His lack of presence was felt as the Tigers had some struggles on both sides of the ball.
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
Kayshon Boutte deletes all mentions of LSU from his Instagram page
Kayshon Boutte had an interesting offseason at LSU as he recovered from a leg injury that kept him out of the final 6 games (and the bowl game) during the 2021 season. Boutte was called out on a couple of occasions by new head coach Brian Kelly, but seemed to respond to the challenges and was on the field in Week 1 for the Tigers.
