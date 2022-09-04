Read full article on original website
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
7 from Michigan charged in multi-state $28 million iPhone fraud scheme
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven people are accused of running an iPhone fraud scheme for more than two years, according to court records. Emmanuel Luter, 31; Joseph Ingram, 31; Dalontae Davis, 31; Donnell Taylor, 30; Dominique Barnes, 33; Delano Bush, 32, and Joshua Motley, 33, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from the $28 million cellphone upgrade fraud scheme.
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman ejected from pickup, killed in St. Clair County rollover crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died early Tuesday when she lost control of her pickup truck in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old victim was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road near Belle River Road in Riley Township when she lost control just before 4:30 a.m.
Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic
(FOX 2) - The next ticket you get in Michigan may come in the mail instead of at a traffic stop, according to a bill that would modify how speeding in work zones are policed. You'd be flagged for speeding, the violation would have happened in a construction zone, and the offense would be caught on camera, under the pending legislation.
GLWA: Transmission main fully closed after break; normal operations expected to resume Sept. 21
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A transmission main is fully closed as of Monday after a large water main break in Southeast Michigan. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility has begun producing the 81 million gallons of water needed to fill the 26-mile main. Once it is filled, the Authority will work with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to implement a flushing and disinfection plan.
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Summer isn't over just yet – get outside this weekend and relish the last of festival season. Fall more your thing? There's some fall-themed festivals, too. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Bourbon, Brews & BBQ. Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10.
When will leaves change color in Michigan? Check the fall foliage map
It's almost time for the leaves to take on their beautiful fall hues!. The Fall Foliage Map from the Great Smoky Mountains lets you see when the leaves are expected to look their best across the United States. View: Southeast Michigan cider mill guide. The map includes a slider that...
Box turtles, bumblebees, and long-eared owls recommended for Michigan endangered species list
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has proposed adding several new insects, mammals, fish, amphibians, and reptiles to the state's endangered and threatened species list. According to a draft that outlines the different species the DNR has suggested should be added to the list, they include new...
Clear skies and low 80s rest of the week before chances for rainy weekend
(FOX 2) - Skies started clearing a bit yesterday with the full clearing overnight which has helped temperatures fade overnight - a crisp beginning across Southeast Michigan. Nothing more than a bit of patchy fog this morning with plenty of sun coming as high pressure takes a more firm grasp of our weather.
