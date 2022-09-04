Read full article on original website
Boston-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays fifth. Francisco Mejia doubles to right field. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep right center field to Rob Refsnyder. Francisco Mejia to third. Taylor Walls singles to shallow infield. Francisco Mejia scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Taylor Walls to third. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow right field, Trevor Story to Triston Casas.
Toronto-Baltimore Runs
Orioles first. Cedric Mullins flies out to deep right center field to Raimel Tapia. Adley Rutschman called out on strikes. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Ryan Mountcastle doubles, advances to 3rd. Anthony Santander scores. Gunnar Henderson walks. Kyle Stowers grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. 1...
Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs second. Nelson Velazquez singles to shallow left field. Yan Gomes singles to shortstop. Nelson Velazquez to second. P.J. Higgins singles to center field. Yan Gomes to third. Nelson Velazquez scores. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield. P.J. Higgins out at second. 1 run,...
Miami-Philadelphia Runs
Marlins first. Charles Leblanc singles to third base. Garrett Cooper singles to left center field. Charles Leblanc to second. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Garrett Cooper out at second. Charles Leblanc to third. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Avisail Garcia out at second. Charles Leblanc scores. Jacob Stallings pops out to shortstop to Edmundo Sosa.
Rams ink longtime RT Rob Havenstein to 3-year extension
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams signed longtime right tackle Rob Havenstein to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season on Wednesday. Havenstein has been a starter on the Rams' offensive line when healthy ever since the team selected him out of Wisconsin in the second round of the 2015 draft. He started 99 regular season games and all 10 of the Rams' playoff contests during the first seven seasons of his career, including the Rams' Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati last February.
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 3
Serra Completes Its Takeover Of The NorCal Football Rankings, Settles In At No. 1 As Other Top 10 Teams Drop •. The matchups were always set up to tell us who would be the legit No. 1 team in the NorCal football rankings after the first three weeks of play. And that team is unquestionably Serra-San Mateo.
