Thomas Markle Slams Meghan Markle’s Claim She ‘Lost’ Her Father: ‘She Dumped Me’

Meghan Markle ’s father Thomas Markle is firing back after his daughter claimed in an interview she “lost” him. According to Thomas, Meghan “dumped” him and he also said he’s disappointed about the way she “throws the royal family under the bus.”

Meghan Markle | Mark Large – Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s father came up in The Cut interview

In an August 2022 interview with The Cut , Meghan mentioned losing Thomas when the interviewer brought up her estranged father. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she said.

The comment caused a bit of confusion about whether Meghan was talking about Thomas or Prince Charles .

Omid Scobie, who wrote the book Finding Freedom , cleared up the quote on Twitter . “There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview. I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn’t want Harry to lose his,” he tweeted.

Thomas Markle slammed Meghan’s interview comments

In an interview with Daily Mail , Thomas reacted to Meghan’s comments. “I am still very ill and trying to recover from the stroke in May ,” he said. “Yet every time she opens her mouth she brings me into [the story]. It never ends.”

He continued, “She didn’t ‘lose’ me, she dumped me. I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn’t changed.”

Thomas added, “I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time.”

Meghan was also asked about forgiveness both with her in-laws and her family. “I think forgiveness is really important,” she answered. “It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive.”

She added, “I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,.”

Thomas wondered, “If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can’t she forgive me?”

He continued, “I have apologized to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her. I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?”

He explained how her words impact him. “Every time she gives another interview it brings up all the pain and causes so much stress,” he said. “I am still very sick. I am going to speech therapy and doing the best I can to get better, but it is all very upsetting.”

Thomas said Meghan Markle keeps throwing the royal family under the bus

Thomas also slammed his daughter for making digs at the royal family while the queen is in “poor health.”

“She is a 96-year-old lady who has given her life to her people and she doesn’t deserve this when she is also in poor health ,” he said. “I do feel sorry for her and wish her all the best and hope she feels better soon.”

He continued, “It can’t be easy for her to read all these things my daughter is saying.”

Thomas added, “Meghan constantly throws the royal family under the bus. The Meghan I knew was sweet, kind and compassionate. I don’t know where that girl went. I have to hope that she is still in there somewhere and that she will make peace with our family, and Harry’s, before it is too late.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Analyzes Difference Between Gesture Meghan Markle Uses on Prince Harry and When Prince William Uses the Same Gesture on Kate Middleton