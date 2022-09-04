ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

George Harrison Didn’t Care if ‘Cloud Nine’ Bombed: ‘I’ve Had so Many Bombs It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’

By Hannah Wigandt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

George Harrison said he didn’t care if his 1987 album, Cloud Nine , bombed. The former Beatle didn’t release music solely for the fans. He made and released music because he liked doing it. If fans liked it, that was a bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKJfZ_0hiA0Jpe00
George Harrison | United Archives/Getty Images

George Harrison worked effortlessly with Jeff Lynne on ‘Cloud Nine’

Before starting work on Cloud Nine , George decided he wanted ELO frontman, Jeff Lynne, to help him as co-producer. It was a little ironic , considering George had once called Lynne a Beatles copycat. However, George felt Lynne was perfect for that reason. He wanted someone who knew his music style well.

He invited Lynne over to his home, Friar Park, and then invited him to vacation with him in Australia. George needed to be sure Lynne would be a good songwriting partner. They had to get along, and Lynne passed the test. George then asked Lynne to work with him on Cloud Nine .

Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Jim Keltner, Ray Cooper, Elton John, Gary Wright, and Jim Horn joined the pair in the recording studio.

Rolling Stone wrote, “Despite the shifting cast of characters, collaborating with Lynne gave Harrison the enjoyable feeling of being in a band again .”

George told them, “The Beatles were a little unit on their own. We grew up together, we played all our apprenticeship together in Liverpool and Germany. We completely understood each other. Having Jeff Lynne, for me it was like ‘Now I’m back in a group.’ We share responsibilities, we share ideas.”

Throughout the making of Cloud Nine , there was never a time when George and Lynne weren’t on the same page. They were both in agreement on how the album should sound . “I think he feels the same as me,” Lynne told Rolling Stone. “He didn’t want all this banging and clattering going on.”

For once, George was the leader of a band, even if its musicians came and went at different intervals.

RELATED: George Harrison Said Rod Stewart Had a Brain That Was as ‘Small as a Marble’

George didn’t care if ‘Cloud Nine’ bombed

Making Cloud Nine wasn’t about appeasing record companies or even fans. It was about making music with friends, as it always was with George. If making music became hard work, George stopped doing it. In fact, in 1977, he did. George didn’t touch his guitar once the whole year. He felt that record companies had gotten too serious and wanted the same old garbage.

In 1988, Ray Martin (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters ) asked George if he feared how fans would perceive Cloud Nine when he hadn’t released an album in five years.

George replied, “No, not really. I’ve had so many bombs it doesn’t matter anymore. [ Laughter. ]”

In 1979, George told Rolling Stone that he’d grown sick of the whole thing, everything that came with releasing a new album. Everyone was “trading papers” and record companies. After being in the business since 1961, the “novelty” had worn off for him.

“Really, it comes down to ego,” he explained. “You have to have a big ego in order to keep plodding on being in the public eye. If you want to be popular and famous, you can do it; it’s dead easy if you have that ego desire. But most of my ego desires as far as being famous and successful were fulfilled a long time ago.”

That didn’t mean that he disliked writing music. However, he’d come to hate the “whole thing of when you put it out, you become a part of the overall framework of the business. And I was a bit bored with that. If I write a tune and people think it’s nice then that’s fine by me; but I hate having to compete and promote the thing. I really don’t like promotion.”

RELATED: George Harrison’s 12-Year-Old Son, Dhani, Joined Him on Stage to Perform for the First Time to 50,000 Fans

The former Beatle said there was no pressure making ‘Cloud Nine’

During a 1987 interview with Warner Bros., George said there was no pressure making Cloud Nine. He said he didn’t tell his record company he was doing another album. George just started with the basic tracks for a few songs and saw what happened.

“I didn’t have to do any album,” George said, “and so it was no pressure until I got maybe three quarters into it and then I was saying OK, then I’d played it to Warners.”

Asked if he was nervous about bringing the album to the company because it had been a while, George said it didn’t bother him. “You see, I know people think in terms of, ‘He’s making a comeback.’ You know, but I’m not making a comeback. I’ve always been around like you say, doing this, doing that, making movies, on different shows, TV shows,” George said.

“I’ve done a few little things. So I don’t feel like I’m making a comeback. I’m making a comeback into the eye of the public maybe by doing these videos or interviews specifically this time for the album, but I’ve never been anywhere and I’m not going anywhere. Just been here all the time.”

George didn’t enjoy to extras of making an album successful. He also didn’t enjoy making a hit record because it made him popular again, and everyone would “bug” him.

George just wanted to write and record music for his own benefit and jam with his friends until dawn. If he decided to release an album, it was up to him. He didn’t have to do anything. We’re lucky he did.

RELATED: George Harrison Said the Way Bob Marley Looked and Moved on Stage Was Like Something out of a Dream

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Keltner
Person
Gary Wright
Person
Jeff Lynne
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Jim Horn
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Ray Cooper
Person
Elton John
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Music Industry#Cloud Nine#United Archives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'I don't know if I'm comfortable with that': John Lennon's son Julian is shocked by his father being brought 'back to life' to duet in hi-tech stage performances with ex-Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney

The son of slain Beatles legend John Lennon has told how difficult it was to watch his father's posthumous Glastonbury performance with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney. Lennon was brought back to life via the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 track 'I've Got A Feeling' alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set at the summer festival in June.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

174K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy