Chester, PA

cortlandreddragons.com

Missed Chances Lead to 0-0 Tie vs. Clarkson

CORTLAND, N.Y. – Despite holding a commanding 22-8 advantage in shots and creating several quality scoring chances, the Cortland women's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie versus Clarkson Wednesday night in non-conference action at a wet and slick Holloway Field. Sophomore goalie Kristen Spendal (Dumont, NJ) made three...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandreddragons.com

Cortland Earns 4-0 Win at Swarthmore

SWARTHMORE, PA. – The nationally 10th-ranked Cortland men's soccer team scored a pair of goals in each half in earning a 4-0 victory at Swarthmore Monday afternoon in non-conference action. The Red Dragons improved to 2-1 with the win, while the Garnet dropped to 2-1. SophomoreMatt Shultz (Oneonta) scored twice to pace the Cortland offense. Senior Riley Williams (Watertown/South Jefferson) added a goal, and freshman Michael Ruggiero (Holtsville/Sachem East) scored his first career goal. Juniors Mateo Marra (Ossining) and Jason Lee (Middle Village/Xavier) and sophomores Hans Schumacher (Owls Head/Franklin Academy) and Yasin Choukri Wilton, CT) each chipped in with an assist.
SWARTHMORE, PA
cortlandreddragons.com

Zoe Staats and Alexa Guedez Earn Weekly SUNYAC Volleyball Honors

Cortland graduate student right-side hitter Zoe Staats (Buchanan/Hendrick Hudson) and sophomore middle blocker Alexa Guedez (Rye/Rye Neck) have been named the PrestoSports State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Volleyball Athletes of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4. Staats is the league's Offensive Athlete of the Week and Guedez is the Defensive Athlete of the Week.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandreddragons.com

Zoe Staats and JJ Laap Named SUNY Cortland Athletes of the Week

Graduate student women's volleyball right-side hitter Zoe Staats (Buchanan/Hendrick Hudson) and junior football wide receiver JJ Laap (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) have been named the SUNY Cortland Athletes of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4. Zoe led Cortland with a combined 32 kills and had a .439 attack percentage...
CORTLAND, NY
Bethpage, NY
cortlandreddragons.com

JJ Laap Named Empire 8 Football Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Cortland junior wide receiver JJ Laap (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) has been named the Empire 8 Football Co-Offensive Player of the week for his performance during the Red Dragons' 48-28 season-opening victory versus visiting Wittenberg University on Sept. 3. He shared the award with Utica wide receiver Nate Palmer. Laap broke...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandreddragons.com

#18 Cortland Defeats Rochester, 3-1

CORTLAND, N.Y. – The nationally 18th-ranked Cortland field hockey team scored goals in the first, second and fourth quarters and held Rochester to four shots to earn a 3-1 victory Tuesday night in non-conference action at the Stadium Complex. The Red Dragons improved to 2-0 with the win. The Yellowjackets suffered their first defeat, falling to 2-1. JuniorMadison Rice (Greene/Greene Central) and sophomores Jamie Snyder (North Syracuse/Cicero-North Syracuse) and Keirra Ettere (Mahopac/Lakeland) each tallied goals for Cortland. Senior Elizabeth Pratt (Saratoga Springs) recorded an assist. Freshman goalie Emma Morgan (Whitney Point) turned aside two shots.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandreddragons.com

Zac Boyes Selected to D3football.com National Team of the Week

Cortland sophomore quarterback Zac Boyes (Buffalo/Kenmore West) has earned a spot on the D3football.com national Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, after his performance in the Red Dragons' 48-28 season-opening win versus visiting Wittenberg University on Sept. 3. The D3football.com team consists of the best performers by position among...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning football season-opening game change

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field. Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday. Admission is free to attend as the Hawks […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira High School athletic complex opening soon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now for Elmira High School and its newest venue. After a patient wait, the district announced plans to open its newly constructed state-of-the-art multi-purpose turf stadium on September 20. The district will officially celebrate the opening on Friday, September 23 when the Elmira Express football team welcomes Union-Endicott […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
PhillyBite

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location

Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
