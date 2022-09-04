Read full article on original website
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Missed Chances Lead to 0-0 Tie vs. Clarkson
CORTLAND, N.Y. – Despite holding a commanding 22-8 advantage in shots and creating several quality scoring chances, the Cortland women's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie versus Clarkson Wednesday night in non-conference action at a wet and slick Holloway Field. Sophomore goalie Kristen Spendal (Dumont, NJ) made three...
Cortland Earns 4-0 Win at Swarthmore
SWARTHMORE, PA. – The nationally 10th-ranked Cortland men's soccer team scored a pair of goals in each half in earning a 4-0 victory at Swarthmore Monday afternoon in non-conference action. The Red Dragons improved to 2-1 with the win, while the Garnet dropped to 2-1. SophomoreMatt Shultz (Oneonta) scored twice to pace the Cortland offense. Senior Riley Williams (Watertown/South Jefferson) added a goal, and freshman Michael Ruggiero (Holtsville/Sachem East) scored his first career goal. Juniors Mateo Marra (Ossining) and Jason Lee (Middle Village/Xavier) and sophomores Hans Schumacher (Owls Head/Franklin Academy) and Yasin Choukri Wilton, CT) each chipped in with an assist.
Zoe Staats and Alexa Guedez Earn Weekly SUNYAC Volleyball Honors
Cortland graduate student right-side hitter Zoe Staats (Buchanan/Hendrick Hudson) and sophomore middle blocker Alexa Guedez (Rye/Rye Neck) have been named the PrestoSports State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Volleyball Athletes of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4. Staats is the league's Offensive Athlete of the Week and Guedez is the Defensive Athlete of the Week.
Zoe Staats and JJ Laap Named SUNY Cortland Athletes of the Week
Graduate student women's volleyball right-side hitter Zoe Staats (Buchanan/Hendrick Hudson) and junior football wide receiver JJ Laap (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) have been named the SUNY Cortland Athletes of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4. Zoe led Cortland with a combined 32 kills and had a .439 attack percentage...
JJ Laap Named Empire 8 Football Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Cortland junior wide receiver JJ Laap (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) has been named the Empire 8 Football Co-Offensive Player of the week for his performance during the Red Dragons' 48-28 season-opening victory versus visiting Wittenberg University on Sept. 3. He shared the award with Utica wide receiver Nate Palmer. Laap broke...
#18 Cortland Defeats Rochester, 3-1
CORTLAND, N.Y. – The nationally 18th-ranked Cortland field hockey team scored goals in the first, second and fourth quarters and held Rochester to four shots to earn a 3-1 victory Tuesday night in non-conference action at the Stadium Complex. The Red Dragons improved to 2-0 with the win. The Yellowjackets suffered their first defeat, falling to 2-1. JuniorMadison Rice (Greene/Greene Central) and sophomores Jamie Snyder (North Syracuse/Cicero-North Syracuse) and Keirra Ettere (Mahopac/Lakeland) each tallied goals for Cortland. Senior Elizabeth Pratt (Saratoga Springs) recorded an assist. Freshman goalie Emma Morgan (Whitney Point) turned aside two shots.
Zac Boyes Selected to D3football.com National Team of the Week
Cortland sophomore quarterback Zac Boyes (Buffalo/Kenmore West) has earned a spot on the D3football.com national Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, after his performance in the Red Dragons' 48-28 season-opening win versus visiting Wittenberg University on Sept. 3. The D3football.com team consists of the best performers by position among...
Corning football season-opening game change
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field. Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday. Admission is free to attend as the Hawks […]
Elmira High School athletic complex opening soon
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now for Elmira High School and its newest venue. After a patient wait, the district announced plans to open its newly constructed state-of-the-art multi-purpose turf stadium on September 20. The district will officially celebrate the opening on Friday, September 23 when the Elmira Express football team welcomes Union-Endicott […]
100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
Historian Details the Ku Klux Klan’s History in the Southern Tier
Ed Nizalowski is a local historian from Newark Valley, and was invited to the Binghamton Noon Rotary today to give a presentation on the Ku Klux Klan's history in our area.
Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
The popular South Street bar will open a new location in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location.
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
A Binghamton man was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after he was found guilty in Broome County Court of Burglary in the Second Degree, a violent felony.
Grand Jury drops charges against Binghamton man
Last week, a Broome County Grand Jury dismissed serious felony charges against a Binghamton man.
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Collaboration
Kismet Bagels, a local favorite since 2020, and Pat’s King of Steaks, a beloved local brand since 1930, as well as the originator of the Philly cheesesteak, are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue.
