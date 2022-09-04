CORTLAND, N.Y. – The nationally 18th-ranked Cortland field hockey team scored goals in the first, second and fourth quarters and held Rochester to four shots to earn a 3-1 victory Tuesday night in non-conference action at the Stadium Complex. The Red Dragons improved to 2-0 with the win. The Yellowjackets suffered their first defeat, falling to 2-1. JuniorMadison Rice (Greene/Greene Central) and sophomores Jamie Snyder (North Syracuse/Cicero-North Syracuse) and Keirra Ettere (Mahopac/Lakeland) each tallied goals for Cortland. Senior Elizabeth Pratt (Saratoga Springs) recorded an assist. Freshman goalie Emma Morgan (Whitney Point) turned aside two shots.

