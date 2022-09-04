Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD officers that shot and killed a Cedar Rapids man identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two Cedar Rapids Police Department officers that shot and killed William Rich last month have been identified. A new release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were the two officers involved. Investigators say they were...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa man charged with 3 crimes against 12-year-old Ottumwa girl
OTTUMWA, Iowa — After a more than monthlong investigation, an Iowa man was arrested on Labor Day on charges related to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old Ottumwa girl. On July 21, 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department (OPD) received a complaint from a family regarding their underage daughter receiving inappropriate messages from someone over social media and via text messages on her cell phone. They believed the messages were possibly from an adult male.
cbs2iowa.com
Suspect charged in July 30th justified deadly force shooting by CRPD officers
After a five week investigation, an arrest has been made in an officer involved shooting in Cedar Rapids on July 30th. The incident involved Cedar Rapids Police Officers Blair Klostermann and Matt Jenatscheck, who shot at 23-year-old Brandon Nelson. Brandon Nelson was shot at least 3 times by these two...
cbs2iowa.com
Two arrested during traffic stop in Buchanan County for having over $13k in illegal drugs
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A couple has been arrested for having over $13,000 in drugs they were intending to sell, along with driving around with the drugs and their two young children. On Saturday, September 3rd, around 3 am a Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Teen injured after rolling her car in Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Walker teen was injured after rolling her car Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff's office says a 17-year old was driving eastbound on east Urbana Road near Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her jeep. The car went into...
cbs2iowa.com
Protesters march through Downtown Cedar Rapids after shooting
On Tuesday, friends and family gathered to protest and march through downtown Cedar Rapids after a man was shot and killed by police last week. It's been one week since 22-year-old William Rich died at the scene of domestic disturbance call outside HACAP's Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest.
cbs2iowa.com
One person shot & home hit by gunfire Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person was shot and a home in southeast Cedar Rapids was hit by gunfire Monday night, police say. It happened after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. CRPD got calls about hearing arguments that escalated into a shooting. Officers found...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Veridian sets Community Shred Day dates for five communities
WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union will host mobile shred trucks in five communities across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the coming weeks for its semi-annual Community Shred Day. Each event is free and open to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting...
cbs2iowa.com
Racist and anti-Semitic stickers seen posted around Strawberry Point
STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Racist and anti-Semitic messages have been seen posted around another eastern Iowa town. A viewer sent photos to Iowa's News Now showing stickers with swastikas and claims of "white genocide" posted in Strawberry Point. The signage appears to come from "Crew 319,"...
cbs2iowa.com
MercyOne offering free mammograms in northeast Iowa in September and October
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk. MercyOne is trying to make sure women gets these preventative services without cost getting in...
cbs2iowa.com
OPERATION QUICKFIND: Autistic 12-year-old missing since Tuesday morning
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy with autism Wednesday evening. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Justin Reed is a white male, 5'1", 116 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. According to a media notification...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
AARP Iowa announces new stops in Top 5 Scams tour
AARP Iowa has announced upcoming stops in the statewide Fraud Watch education tour. Partnering with the Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Iowa Insurance Division the program aims to educate participants on the top 5 Iowa Scams based on complaints submitted to the Iowa Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Imposter...
cbs2iowa.com
Alzheimer's Association invites corridor area residents to join Walk to End Alzeimer's
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The event will be held in both Iowa City and Cedar Rapids in September. The Iowa City Walk will be on...
cbs2iowa.com
Mural begins taking shape in downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — A new mural could be seen starting to take shape Monday evening in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is the third mural Iowa's News Now has covered in Cedar Rapids this year, with the most recent being done by a Swiss artist. Crews began work on this...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Board OK's solar farm project in Palo despite pushback
Linn County — A tense meeting Tuesday night for the third and final consideration of a rezoning application for a major solar project in Palo. The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed the ordinance two to one, with Ben Rogers and Stacey Walker voting for the solar farm project proposed at the old Duane Arnold Nuclear site.
cbs2iowa.com
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: You have a role in Prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — World Suicide Prevention Day is Sept. 10. Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background. During September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Foundation 2 invites the community to join in efforts to reduce suicide through education, mental health conversations and resource awareness.
cbs2iowa.com
Third and final meeting on solar energy farm in Palo to be held Tuesday night
PALO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The third and final meeting over the fate of a solar energy farm near the now deactivated Palo nuclear power plant will be held Tuesday night. The Linn County Board of Supervisors has heard plenty of opposition to the project, from residents concerned about the impact to property values and the use of such a large area for solar generation instead of farming.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash near Lowden
LOWDEN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cedar County. Iowa State Patrol says both motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden around 9 pm Sunday. Both motorcycles left the road, one hit a...
cbs2iowa.com
Welcoming Week: Cedar Rapids plans special events for locals to bond with new Americans
Cedar Rapids is getting ready to kick off Welcoming Week. It's a nationwide initiative encouraging locals to engage with new Americans and create inclusive, supportive communities. Starting this week, the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance has special events planned to show how the city welcomes newcomers to the community. "It's a...
Comments / 0