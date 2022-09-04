ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

cbs2iowa.com

CRPD officers that shot and killed a Cedar Rapids man identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two Cedar Rapids Police Department officers that shot and killed William Rich last month have been identified. A new release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were the two officers involved. Investigators say they were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa man charged with 3 crimes against 12-year-old Ottumwa girl

OTTUMWA, Iowa — After a more than monthlong investigation, an Iowa man was arrested on Labor Day on charges related to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old Ottumwa girl. On July 21, 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department (OPD) received a complaint from a family regarding their underage daughter receiving inappropriate messages from someone over social media and via text messages on her cell phone. They believed the messages were possibly from an adult male.
OTTUMWA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Teen injured after rolling her car in Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Walker teen was injured after rolling her car Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff's office says a 17-year old was driving eastbound on east Urbana Road near Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her jeep. The car went into...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Protesters march through Downtown Cedar Rapids after shooting

On Tuesday, friends and family gathered to protest and march through downtown Cedar Rapids after a man was shot and killed by police last week. It's been one week since 22-year-old William Rich died at the scene of domestic disturbance call outside HACAP's Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One person shot & home hit by gunfire Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person was shot and a home in southeast Cedar Rapids was hit by gunfire Monday night, police say. It happened after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. CRPD got calls about hearing arguments that escalated into a shooting. Officers found...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Veridian sets Community Shred Day dates for five communities

WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union will host mobile shred trucks in five communities across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the coming weeks for its semi-annual Community Shred Day. Each event is free and open to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Autistic 12-year-old missing since Tuesday morning

An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy with autism Wednesday evening. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Justin Reed is a white male, 5'1", 116 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. According to a media notification...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

AARP Iowa announces new stops in Top 5 Scams tour

AARP Iowa has announced upcoming stops in the statewide Fraud Watch education tour. Partnering with the Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Iowa Insurance Division the program aims to educate participants on the top 5 Iowa Scams based on complaints submitted to the Iowa Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Imposter...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Mural begins taking shape in downtown Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — A new mural could be seen starting to take shape Monday evening in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is the third mural Iowa's News Now has covered in Cedar Rapids this year, with the most recent being done by a Swiss artist. Crews began work on this...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn Co. Board OK's solar farm project in Palo despite pushback

Linn County — A tense meeting Tuesday night for the third and final consideration of a rezoning application for a major solar project in Palo. The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed the ordinance two to one, with Ben Rogers and Stacey Walker voting for the solar farm project proposed at the old Duane Arnold Nuclear site.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: You have a role in Prevention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — World Suicide Prevention Day is Sept. 10. Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background. During September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Foundation 2 invites the community to join in efforts to reduce suicide through education, mental health conversations and resource awareness.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Third and final meeting on solar energy farm in Palo to be held Tuesday night

PALO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The third and final meeting over the fate of a solar energy farm near the now deactivated Palo nuclear power plant will be held Tuesday night. The Linn County Board of Supervisors has heard plenty of opposition to the project, from residents concerned about the impact to property values and the use of such a large area for solar generation instead of farming.
PALO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash near Lowden

LOWDEN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cedar County. Iowa State Patrol says both motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden around 9 pm Sunday. Both motorcycles left the road, one hit a...
LOWDEN, IA

