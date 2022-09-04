ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police ask for help after infant’s remains found at Bronx sewage facility

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police asked for help from the public on Sunday, days after the remains of an infant were found at a Bronx sewage facility.

On Wednesday morning, a 40-year-old worker at the Ryawa Avenue facility found what appeared to be part of a leg , officials said. A Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson declined to comment on the find, referring PIX11 to the NYPD.

The next day, workers again found what appeared to be a leg. Police have only asked for help in connection with Wednesday’s grisly discovery.

The cause of death for the infant whose remains were found on Wednesday remained undetermined on Sunday, officials said. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

