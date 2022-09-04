Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RGV school districts unite with Uvalde CISD
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Uvalde students returned to school for the first time on Tuesday since the May shooting. School districts across Texas stood in solidarity with the Uvalde community by wearing the school colors of maroon and white. Teresa Trdla, the principal at Victor Fields Elementary at McAllen ISD said she is happy to […]
Photos: First day of school in Uvalde
Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack...
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: Pictures show San Antonio-area schools supporting Uvalde on first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, students in San Antonio-area school districts wore maroon to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months after the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
kgns.tv
Gov. Abbott visits Laredo, touches on Uvalde’s first day of school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Laredo where he spoke about the work being done to expand broadband access across the state, including rural areas in the city and Webb County. Aside from accepting an award as a ‘Broadband Trailblazer,’ Abbott spoke on the significance today is for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Texas school districts encourage students, staff to wear maroon for Uvalde on Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uvalde CISD students and staff will return to the classroom for the new school year on Tuesday, more than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and...
news4sanantonio.com
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
saobserver.com
UVALDE BACK TO SCHOOL- ‘INCORRIGIBLE GOVERNOR’
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement as students in Uvalde CISD return back to school for the 2022-2023 school year:. “Today was supposed to look different from how it does. “By today, we hoped to have given the heartbroken families of Uvalde the smallest modicum of...
Students in Uvalde, Texas head back to school
Students in Uvalde, Texas headed back to school after the community was shattered by the deadly mass shooting in May. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky spoke with the parents of one of the victims about whether or not they felt safe dropping off their other children. Sept. 6, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Uvalde students return to classroom for first time since shooting on Tuesday
UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD students returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. At Uvalde Elementary School state troopers stood guard as teachers hugged students and directed them inside. Parents said...
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers send messages of hope to Uvalde community as UCISD starts new school year
The new school year starts Tuesday for Uvalde CISD, and while the first day of class is typically a time of excitement, nerves and maybe a little bit of anxiety for students, parents and teachers — the emotions are intensified for the community of Uvalde. Last year’s school year...
iheart.com
Internal Email Admits DPS Failure In Uvalde
The head of one of the largest police departments in Texas is admitting his agency failed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A report says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw is admitting his agency is one of several that failed to adequately respond to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died.
KSAT 12
Victims of Robb Elementary tragedy try to move forward as Uvalde CISD begins first day of school
UVALDE, Texas – As the community of Uvalde heals and gets ready to head back to the classroom on Tuesday, the return to school is a completely different story for the families of the 21 victims. Their loved ones aren’t having a first day of school. And that pain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
As Uvalde starts school, one family stops to remember the little girl they lost
On the night before the grieving town of Uvalde moved forward into a new school year, one victim's family went back — to the last place they were all together before tragedy struck. Walking through the doors of her West Texas home, Julissa Cazares Rizo, 48, remembers as if...
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with wounded teacher
UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she meant to send to fellow Uvalde teachers, she wrote: “I’m shot.”
KIII TV3
Uvalde students return to school Tuesday for the first time since the Robb Elementary tragedy
UVALDE, Texas — More than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde CISD students and staff will return to the classroom for the new school year. Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. It happened during the last week of the 2021-2022 school year.
cbs19.tv
Watch: TSU's marching band pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend. During the annual Labor Day Classic, TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”
MSNBC
'It's a whole town in trauma' TX State Senator on returning to school in Uvalde
José Díaz-Balart spoke with Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez about the challenges faced by families in Uvalde, TX, as student return to school.Sept. 5, 2022.
tejanonation.net
Palomino Fest returns after two-year hiatus with Uvalde Strong message, donates to victims of school shooting
Palomino Fest returned to Uvalde, Texas, after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As usual, Grammy winners Los Palominos performed for the finale of the annual Labor Day weekend event, which donated $25,000 to the victims and families of the Robb Elementary school shooting in May.
Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave
Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Uvalde Students, Staff Face New School Year After Massacre at Robb Elementary
Students in Uvalde head back to class Tuesday for the first time since the massacre at Robb Elementary School more than three months ago. It's a day that'll be filled with anger and angst as families continue their calls for accountability after nearly 400 officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman who killed 21 people inside the school.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0