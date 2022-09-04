ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

ValleyCentral

RGV school districts unite with Uvalde CISD

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Uvalde students returned to school for the first time on Tuesday since the May shooting.  School districts across Texas stood in solidarity with the Uvalde community by wearing the school colors of maroon and white. Teresa Trdla, the principal at Victor Fields Elementary at McAllen ISD said she is happy to […]
CBS DFW

Photos: First day of school in Uvalde

Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack...
kgns.tv

Gov. Abbott visits Laredo, touches on Uvalde’s first day of school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Laredo where he spoke about the work being done to expand broadband access across the state, including rural areas in the city and Webb County. Aside from accepting an award as a ‘Broadband Trailblazer,’ Abbott spoke on the significance today is for...
news4sanantonio.com

Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
saobserver.com

UVALDE BACK TO SCHOOL- ‘INCORRIGIBLE GOVERNOR’

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement as students in Uvalde CISD return back to school for the 2022-2023 school year:. “Today was supposed to look different from how it does. “By today, we hoped to have given the heartbroken families of Uvalde the smallest modicum of...
NBC News

Students in Uvalde, Texas head back to school

Students in Uvalde, Texas headed back to school after the community was shattered by the deadly mass shooting in May. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky spoke with the parents of one of the victims about whether or not they felt safe dropping off their other children. Sept. 6, 2022.
fox26houston.com

Uvalde students return to classroom for first time since shooting on Tuesday

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD students returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. At Uvalde Elementary School state troopers stood guard as teachers hugged students and directed them inside. Parents said...
iheart.com

Internal Email Admits DPS Failure In Uvalde

The head of one of the largest police departments in Texas is admitting his agency failed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A report says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw is admitting his agency is one of several that failed to adequately respond to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died.
cbs19.tv

Watch: TSU's marching band pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend. During the annual Labor Day Classic, TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave

Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Uvalde Students, Staff Face New School Year After Massacre at Robb Elementary

Students in Uvalde head back to class Tuesday for the first time since the massacre at Robb Elementary School more than three months ago. It's a day that'll be filled with anger and angst as families continue their calls for accountability after nearly 400 officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman who killed 21 people inside the school.
