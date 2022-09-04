ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Eagles players change jersey numbers after roster cuts

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles completed roster cuts this past Tuesday, and after trading Jalen Reagor and claiming Trey Sermon, the team is now focused on the season opener at Detroit.

Training camp started with 90 players on the roster before getting trimmed down to 85, 80, and 53 men.

With 37 players either released, waived, or traded, several Eagles players on the roster decided to switch uniform numbers ahead of the season opener against the Lions.

TE Grant Calcaterra

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

New Number: 81

Old Number: 47

Calcaterra wore the No. 88 in college, but that belongs to star tight end Dallas Goedert.

Trey Sermon

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

New Number: 34

Old Number: 28

Sermon wore the No. 4 at Oklahoma and the No. 8 after transferring to Ohio State.

Ian Book

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Number: 19

Old Number: 16

Book wore the No. 12 at Notre Dame.

Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

New Number: 32

Old Number: 46

Blankenship wore the 12 at Middle Tennesee State, and he’ll follow in the footsteps of the great Ricky Watters (RB) and Michael Lewis (S).

Rasul Douglas also wore the number.

Britain Covey

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New Number: 18

Old Number: 41

Covey wore the No. 18 at the University of Utah and switched numbers after Jalen Reagor was traded to the Vikings.

