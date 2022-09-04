ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMt2L_0hi9ygQ000

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle and the driver flipped and stopped in a ditch.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Emporia gazette.com

Motorcyclist dies after weekend K-99 crash

A Topeka motorcyclist who flew off K-99 in northern Lyon County died Monday at an Emporia hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Joseph Mueller, 71, passed away at Newman Regional Health shortly after 10 a.m. He was taken there after a crash during the noon hour Sunday.
KSNT News

KSNT News

