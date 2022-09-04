Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle and the driver flipped and stopped in a ditch.
The driver was transported to a nearby hospital according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0