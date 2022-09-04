Read full article on original website
The Board of Blockchain Australia has announced Laura Mercurio as its new CEO, a press release said. The change will take place as of Sept. 12 this year. Blockchain Australia is the Australian body, representing Australian business and business professionals working in the digital economy with blockchain. Blockchain Australia says...
Palazzo Versace Dubai, a hotel and resort completed in Culture Village by Dubai Creek in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for dining, stays and spa experiences. Located on the Jaddaf Waterfront, Palazzo Versace Dubai is offering guests the option to pay with crypto throughout their...
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the United Kingdom’s new chancellor spent his first full day in office meeting leaders from the financial sector and discussing the country’s high inflation. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) singled out three potential use cases for a digital euro.
FinTech Figure Technologies is launching a new banking and payment business called Figure Payments Corp., the company announced Wednesday (Sept. 7). According to the announcement, Figure Pay, a subsidiary of Figure Payments Corp., will deliver Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings through a highly scalable, quickly deployable application programming interface (API)-driven platform. Figure Pay will offer two platforms: one focused on banks, and another focused on FinTechs, non-banks and retailers.
A rush to add new crypto regulatory guidance has slowed down as trouble in the crypto space has made it a less urgent task, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote. Federal agencies have seen less of a need to publish interagency guidance on how banks should treat crypto as the value of the assets has fallen lately, according to Michael Hsu, acting comptroller of the currency.
Pan-African telecom giant MTN Group has signed a partnership agreement with Johannesburg-based business-to-business (B2B) marketplace operator Dooka. The new partnership, announced by Dooka in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release, will help to transform MTN’s supply chain and lead to “digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN’s suppliers,” the company said.
CellPoint Digital has announced a partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, in which the Group will use CellPoint Digital’s full payment orchestration platform for its 1,000 hotels in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. With the platform, the hotel group will be able to seamlessly...
Switzerland’s first digital private bank Alpian is partnering with Visa to offer a premier metal debit card across the country. By teaming up with Visa, Alpian can offer customers an “exclusive metal debit card with a multicurrency current account” that includes Swiss francs, euros, British pounds and U.S. dollars, and real-time foreign exchange capabilities, according to a press release on Tuesday (Sept. 6).
One of the first bitcoin and crypto securities businesses is looking to acquire one of the initial crypto lending platforms in a deal that aims to result in a regulatory-compliant solution for customers impacted by the current crypto lending crisis. Bitcoin and crypto securities firm Bnk To The Future has...
FIFA will be debuting a non-fungible token (NFT) platform to offer digital collectibles portraying the best game moments in soccer, Bitcoin.com reported. The platform will likely open later in the month and will come with several initial collections of tokens along with more to be released later, according to the report.
A crypto mining pool that accounts for nearly 10% of bitcoin’s computing power has cut off withdrawals, citing liquidity issues as it blocks members from accessing their cryptocurrency. Many of the crypto insolvencies and bankruptcies seen in the past few months by firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital and Three...
The increased prominence of digital banking and FinTechs could lead to a serious financial crisis, Michael Hsu, the acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, said Wednesday (Sept. 7). “I believe FinTechs and big techs are having a large impact and warrant much more of our attention,” Hsu told The Clearing...
Negotiations between two top congressional leaders to draft a stablecoin regulatory bill that could win passage this year have hit another roadblock. While there is widespread agreement that the need for stablecoin regulations is even more pressing than for crypto as a whole, the top two members of the House Financial Services Committee have not been able to come to terms on a bill they have been negotiating.
Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR acquires Plugsurfing to facilitate payment for electric vehicle (EV) charging in Europe, while TimePayment buys QuickSpark to combine the two companies’ tools for the vendor finance industry. Plus, Mesh Payments raises $60 million, while CashFlo raises $8.7 million. Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has...
Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
There have been several years’ worth of evolutions and revolutions in spend management. As recounted by John Young, CPA at Airbase, as recently as 10 years ago, keeping track of business spending and reconciling was, in his words, “unbelievably manual.”. Those processes were traditionally dictated by the accounting...
Embedded Finance Expands Payments Options, Reduces Merchant Risk, Says KeyBank. Both individual consumers and businesses are increasingly changing how they conduct their financial affairs. Instead of relying on the traditional, physical-based methods of banking, more people are turning to digital solutions. PYMNTS data shows that 78% of Americans currently prefer to bank digitally, while another study found that 68% of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seek to digitally manage as many aspects of their businesses as possible.
GameStop is partnering with crypto exchange FTX, in a move a press release Wednesday (Sept. 7) said will “introduce more GameStop customers to FTX’s community and its marketplaces for digital assets.”. The release said GameStop will be carrying FTX gift cards in some stores, and it will collaborate...
The past 18 months have been a period of “unbelievable stress” for small- to medium-sized business (SMBs) owners in the U.K., according to Ann Marie Juliano, founder and CEO at London-based business finance startup Muse. Because the U.K. FinTech connects to software systems and SMBs’ bank accounts to...
The past week’s rout in the stock market — pick your market, any market, it seemed — continues into a new month and into a shortened holiday trading week. The Connected Economy 100 (CE100™) Index names followed suit, and to that end, the CE100 Index lost 3.9% on the week, pacing the nearly 4% loss seen with the broader, tech-heavy Nasdaq.
